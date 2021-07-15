Mattoon school board resolution requests local COVID-19 measure control, opposes mask mandate

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board approved a resolution to the governor that requests local control for COVID-19 mitigation measures and opposes any statewide mask mandate for schools.

The resolution calls for the state to "declare and recognize that COVID-19 mitigation measures are subject to local school board discretion" and "to remove all COVID-19 mandates in place for school districts."

Superintendent Tim Condron said since the resolution was placed last week on the board's July 13 agenda, school districts have received new Illinois State Board of Education recommendations based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Nevertheless, Condron said he felt it was important for the board to still vote for local control as state COVID-19 recommendations continue to be updated while the district plans for the 2021-2022 school year.

"A statewide mask mandate for schools would not be based on science and is inconsistent with Illinois Phase 5 guidance for all other venues and gatherings in the state," the resolution states. "COVID-19 mitigation measures, including masking policies, should be determined by local schools boards and superintendents, in consultation with local public health departments."

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported last week that it is fully adopting the CDC updated guidance for COVID-19 prevention in kindergarten-12 schools. The state updates align with CDC guidance that activities can resume for fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask, except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations.

One element of the updated guidance is that masks should be worn indoors by all individuals age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated. IDPH reported that for schools that serve children under age 12, the guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies of masking, distancing and testing to protect people who are not fully vaccinated.

Schools are encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines so they can stay within the bounds of grant funding.

“Under the American Rescue Plan Act, we are required by our ESSER III grant application to create a plan for the safe return to instruction that is aligned with the CDC school guidance,” Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo said.

The ESSER III, or the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding, requires the district to also collect input from the public. The district has been collecting public commentary for the development of a plan for safe return to in-person instruction, which it started pulling together on July 15.

The Illinois State Board of Education allocated around $6.3 million and around $10 million in ESSER III grants to Charleston and Mattoon school districts, respectively.

“We are going to listen, we're going to follow the CDC guidance, and we're also going to continue to monitor our case data and consult with the Coles County Health Department officials all of the mitigation strategies — not only on the mask wearing but all other mitigation strategies such as social distancing strategy, cleaning and disinfecting, quarantining, and isolation,” Vilardo said.

Condron said the district does have more flexibility under the new guidance, but wants to ensure there is local control for whether students under age 12 have to wear masks at school. He noted that students and staff will likely need to wear masks on school buses this fall due to mitigation measures for such public transportation.

Mattoon parent Todd Farris, who has three children in the district, said he feels that mask mandates at schools are not needed, particularly for younger students. Farris added that his 6-year-old has trouble breathing while wearing a mask. The parent said he appreciates the school district's resolution.

"We are pushing forward with the resolution and I hope we will get some response back," said board President Michelle Skinlo.

