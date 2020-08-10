Mattoon school board to consider remote learning on emergency days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board will get input Tuesday on possibly using emergency or "snow" days as learning opportunities instead.

During its meeting Tuesday, the board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the plan, with a vote on whether to adopt the practice coming after the hearing.

With board approval, Mattoon school district students would take part in remote, at-home instruction on days when weather or other incidents prevent in-person attendance.

A letter about the proposal sent to parents of school district students said the change is possible because of upgrades to the district's remote learning capabilities put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"These steps have enabled us to more effectively serve students when they are not able to be in our school buildings," the letter said. Conducting the remote learning days would also mean the emergency days would not have to be made up at the end of the school year, the letter said.

It also notes that the school district has provided all students with laptop computers to use for remote learning.