Mattoon school board to consider remote learning on emergency days

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board will get input Tuesday on possibly using emergency or "snow" days as learning opportunities instead.
During its meeting Tuesday, the board is scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the plan, with a vote on whether to adopt the practice coming after the hearing.
With board approval, Mattoon school district students would take part in remote, at-home instruction on days when weather or other incidents prevent in-person attendance.
A letter about the proposal sent to parents of school district students said the change is possible because of upgrades to the district's remote learning capabilities put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"These steps have enabled us to more effectively serve students when they are not able to be in our school buildings," the letter said. Conducting the remote learning days would also mean the emergency days would not have to be made up at the end of the school year, the letter said.
It also notes that the school district has provided all students with laptop computers to use for remote learning.
The reopening plan the district has in place includes the option for in-person attendance or remote learning when the 2020-21 school year begins. The first day of student attendance is scheduled for Monday of next week.
District officials indicated last week that the plan remains in place. On Friday, the Charleston school board approved an administration recommendation to move the start of school from Monday to Aug. 24 and to have only remote learning, at least for the first quarter.
The Mattoon board's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday and will take place at Riddle Elementary School, 4201 Western Ave., instead of the district administration building.
District officials said using the school as the location for the meeting will help with social distancing requirements because of the virus pandemic.
Access to the meeting will also be available online through Google Meet at meet.google.com/kqo-gcdo-jvq. It will also be available by phone by calling 1-224-505-3529; the access PIN is 937 492 640.
