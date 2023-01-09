Mattoon school board to discuss sex education proposal, may take action

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss and possibly take action on a proposal to modify the district’s current health and sex education curriculum.

Superintendent Tim Condron said the proposal, presented at the Dec. 13 meeting, resulted from the board forming a Health & Sex Education Advisory Team to review the district’s curriculum in light of new state and federal standards. He said the team and the district’s Curriculum Coordinating Committee subsequently recommended keeping the current curriculum, with some minor changes.

“They will now have the opportunity to discuss this as a board and ask questions for further clarity,” Condron said, adding that the board will then provide direction to the district on the curriculum. The proposal can be viewed at the district’s website, mattoon.k12.il.us/.

Proposed modifications include that education about sexually transmitted diseases happen before the end of seventh grade and that trained professionals be contracted to provide consistent sex ed-related instruction at the high school instead of district employees.

The advisory team has recommended that puberty education begin in third grade, with instruction by a trained professional, due to an increasing number of girls experiencing this body change then.

Board members heard on Dec. 13 from several parents and community members, including those with concerns that the modifications might eventually lead to wholesale curriculum change and that the modifications might not be necessary.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act into law in August 2021, making Illinois the first state to formally pass legislation codifying new national standards developed by the SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change nonprofit based in New York City.

Opponents have raised concerns with various aspects of those standards, including provisions for education about gender nonconformity to start in fifth grade. Proponents have said the standards account for modern gender identity issues and offer education aimed at keeping children safe from abuse.

All seven Mattoon board members signed a letter on Friday opposing a recently proposed Illinois House bill amendment that would remove local control from school districts regarding the new standards. They sent this letter to the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago.

“We want to maintain local control of the curriculum,” Condron said, adding that local control is also vital for districts to be able to make their own decisions on issues such as masking. “That is something that is a strong underpinning of local districts.”

ABC affiliate WICS in Springfield has reported Villivalam as saying of the new standards that, “We are putting our youth at risk. With the rise of child sex abuse scandals, and sexual assault in schools, this is vitally important to get done now, for our youth.”

The Mattoon school board will meet at 7 p.m. in the unit office, 1701 Charleston Ave. Those wishing to attend remotely can watch the live stream on the district’s website or YouTube page.

