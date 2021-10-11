Mattoon school board to hear career center, high school athletic facilities updates

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled on Tuesday, Oct. 12, to hear updates on the development of a career training center and renovations to Mattoon High School athletic facilities.

The Mattoon school district is renovating a six-story office building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown for use as the the planned Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow regional high school career training center. The district voted in mid-April to purchase this building, which was previously a Consolidated Communications facility.

Johnson Controls is scheduled to present the board with an update on performance contracting efforts to improve the energy efficiency of the LIFT building and generate cost savings for the district. The board is also scheduled to consider approving LIFT's vocational course offerings and authorizing the district to seek bids for asbestos abatement of this building.

Regarding Mattoon High School, the district has been renovating the Gaines Field football and track complex and other campus athletic facilities this fall to upgrade aging infrastructure and improve storm water drainage. Representatives from Byrne & Jones Construction will present an update on this process.

The board also is also scheduled to hear updates on the district's grant-funded free breakfast and lunch program for students and on the COVID-19 SHIELD testing program. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the unit office at 1701 Charleston Ave.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.