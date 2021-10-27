Mattoon school board to hold special meeting on career center elevators

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday to vote on soliciting bids for modernizing the elevator at the planned regional high school career training center.

The school board voted in April to purchase a former Consolidated Communications office site at 121 S. 17th St. downtown. Since then, the school district has been renovating this six-story building for use as the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) career training center starting in fall 2022. The district has funded the $7 million renovation project by issuing debt certificates that it plans to pay off over 10 years with county schools facility sales tax revenue.