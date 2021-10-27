 Skip to main content
Mattoon school board to hold special meeting on career center elevators

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday to vote on soliciting bids for modernizing the elevator at the planned regional high school career training center.

The school board voted in April to purchase a former Consolidated Communications office site at 121 S. 17th St. downtown. Since then, the school district has been renovating this six-story building for use as the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) career training center starting in fall 2022. The district has funded the $7 million renovation project by issuing debt certificates that it plans to pay off over 10 years with county schools facility sales tax revenue.

Friday's special meeting is scheduled for noon in the district office, 1701 Charleston Ave. No other actions are scheduled to be taken during this meeting.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

