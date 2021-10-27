Mattoon school board to hold special meeting on career center elevators

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Friday to vote on soliciting bids for modernizing the elevator at the planned regional high school career training center.
The school board
voted in April to purchase a former Consolidated Communications office site at 121 S. 17th St. downtown. Since then, the school district has been renovating this six-story building for use as the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) career training center starting in fall 2022. The district has funded the $7 million renovation project by issuing debt certificates that it plans to pay off over 10 years with county schools facility sales tax revenue.
Friday's special meeting is scheduled for noon in the district office, 1701 Charleston Ave. No other actions are scheduled to be taken during this meeting.
PHOTOS: Mattoon celebrates homecoming week
Ninth-grader Ali Blase works on a float to promote National Deaf Awareness Month on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Adalyn Young, left to right, and Parker Spear help Builders Club sponsor Kim McQueen decorate a float for Mattoon Middle School on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Diane Rieck decoates a float for the class of 1976 on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
The class of 1976 work on a float titled "Spirit of '76" on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.
