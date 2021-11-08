Mattoon school board to take construction votes, first look at levy

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is set Tuesday, Nov. 9, to facilitate construction at Mattoon High School and the regional career center, and to take its first look at the school district's proposed annual property tax levy.

Regarding the high school, the Gaines Field football-track complex and other aging athletic facilities on campus have been under construction this fall as part of an upgrade project that also includes storm water drainage work. The board is scheduled to vote on purchasing football bleachers, awarding the bid for a concrete bleacher pad, and soliciting bids for parking lot improvements.

The district also has been renovating a former Consolidated Communications office building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown for use as the planned Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) regional high school career training center. The board is slated to vote on awarding bids for asbestos abatement and elevator modifications at the six-story LIFT building, and to solicit bids for general renovations.

In September, the board voted to issue $13 million in debt certificates to finance the approximately $7 million LIFT renovation project, the $4.4 million athletic facilities upgrades, and other capital improvements. The district plans to pay off the debt over 10 years with revenue from the county schools facility sales tax, and it has received a $2 million state grant for the high school project.

Regarding the proposed levy, Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman said this annual request for property tax revenue would seek $15.76 million. He said this proposal is larger than the 2020 request of $15.38 million to account for increased property development within the district.

Sherman said the proposed levy is projected to increase the district's share of property owners' tax bills by 1.3 percent. He said this would amount, for example, to an increase of $18.38 per year for a $100,000 house. The increase would be within the restrictions of the Property Tax Extension Limitation limit that is in place in Coles County.

The school board is scheduled to place the proposed levy on file at the meeting at 7 p.m. in the unit office, 1701 Charleston Ave., and then vote on it at the Dec. 14 meeting.

