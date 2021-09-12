Mattoon school board to vote on capital improvement financing, budget

MATTOON — The school district may issue $13 million in debt certificates to finance remodeling for a career training center, renovations to Mattoon High School athletic facilities, and other capital improvements.

The Mattoon school board is scheduled to vote on this financing proposal during its meeting Tuesday night, as well as a proposed approximately $60 million budget for 2021-2022 that includes those capital improvement projects.

Superintendent Tim Condron said the district plans to borrow $7 million for remodeling the six-story office building at 121 S. 17th St. for use as the planned LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) regional high school career training center. The district voted in mid-April to purchase this building, which was previously a Consolidated Communications facility.

Condron said the district also plans to borrow $6 million for renovating aging high school athletic facilities and for making building, parking lot and other repairs across various district campuses. As part of the $4.4 million athletic facilities project, work on the Gaines Field football and track complex is already underway through a $2 million grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

"We will recommend board action for the issuance of debt certificates through (Stifel, Nicolaus & Co.), which presented a more favorable projected interest rate as well as a shorter payback term of 10 years compared to other structures at 15 years," Condron said. He added that the interest rate for paying back these certificates may be set at 2 percent set during "historic lows" for rates, Condron said.

The district plans to pay off the debt certificates with revenue from the county schools facility sales tax that voters approved in 2016, not from property tax revenue.

Condron said the proposed budget projects approximately $61.3 million in revenue and $60 million in expenses for 2021-2022, whereas the current budget is estimated to end with $42 million in revenues and $39.8 million in expenses. He said the new, larger budget includes revenue and expenses related to the capital improvement projects and the debt certificates, plus revenue from federal COVID-19 relief funding.

In a related matter, the board is scheduled to hear an update presentation from BLDD Architects on the remodeling needed for the LIFT career training center project. The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the unit office, 1701 Charleston Ave.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.