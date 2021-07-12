Mattoon school board to vote on career training center, administrative posts

MATTOON — The school board is scheduled Tuesday evening to consider moving forward with development of a regional career training center for high school students after purchasing a downtown building for this project in April.

Superintendent Tim Condron and Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman said if the board approves the training center project proposal, renovations will then proceed for the facility's planned home in the six-story office building at 121 S. 17th St. This site is a former Consolidated Communications building.

Condron and Sherman said BLDD Architects will design the renovations and Johnson Controls will provide HVAC, electrical, security and other infrastructure upgrade services, with the goal of the training center being open by Aug. 1, 2022. They said the $7 million renovation project will be paid off over time with county schools facility sales tax funding and grant money.

In other matters, the board will consider taking action to prepare for upcoming retirements and other changes in administrative position assignments. This includes Mattoon High School Assistant Principal David Vieth retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year and Sherman retiring at the end of 2022-2023.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board also will consider adopting a resolution requesting local control and immediate guidance for COVID-19 mitigation measures for the 2021-2022 school year. Condron said the district wants to ensure that its mitigation measures will be done in cooperation with the Coles County Health Department, not by state mandate.

Tuesday's meeting agenda includes the board hearing a presentation on the proposed 2021-2022 budget, as well. The board will then vote on this budget following a public hearing at its Sept. 14 meeting.

Presentations from Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild on the ongoing extended summer learning program and from Sherman on financing options for planned Mattoon High School athletic facilities upgrades and other infrastructure improvement projects.

The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the unit office at 1701 Charleston Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.