Mattoon school board to vote on Consolidated building purchase

The plans envision area school districts paying tuition to send interested students to the center for specialized training courses that those districts do not offer. This model is similar to Eastern Illinois Area Special Education providing services at its schools for multiple districts.

A regional approach to career training would increase the center's eligibility for state and federal grant funding, Condron said. He and Hild said industry partnerships also will provide support. For example, Hild said the HVAC training partner would assist with climate control maintenance at the center.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Condron said they are preparing a proposal for purchasing the building with available county school facilities sales tax revenue and will present this proposal to the board Tuesday. He said this revenue, which totals about $2.4 million per year, also will pay for training center operating costs while continuing to fund district school facility maintenance and construction bond payments.

"That is a regular stream, a consistent revenue source for the district," Condron said of the sale tax revenue. He said the center would not impact district property tax levels.