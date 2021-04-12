 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon school board to vote on Consolidated building purchase
0 comments
alert top story
MATTOON SCHOOLS

Mattoon school board to vote on Consolidated building purchase

{{featured_button_text}}
Consolidated Communications building

The Mattoon school board is scheduled Tuesday to vote on purchasing Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a career training center for high school students throughout the region. The Consolidated building is shown on Monday with the school district's unit office across the street in the foreground.

 ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board will vote Tuesday on purchasing Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a regional career training center for high school students.

The Mattoon district's administration has recommended acquiring this six-story building at 121 S. 17th St. from property owner Latel, LLC, a division of industrial developer Agracel, Inc. in Effingham.

Mattoon Superintendent Tim Condron said the proposed training center will provide pathways for students to find jobs in the modern workforce. He said the district has heard for years from area manufacturers and other industries about the need to have trained workers available to fill available positions.

Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said preliminary plans for the training programs are based on career and technical education needs data. She said the plans include broadcasting, basement; birth-age 3 childcare, first floor; information technology, second; HVAC, manufacturing and construction, third and fourth; leadership training, fifth; and culinary skills, sixth.

"There are plenty of students who need these opportunities and plenty of schools that have not been able to offer them," Hild said.

Historian to address Eastern Illinois University group considering Douglas Hall name change

The plans envision area school districts paying tuition to send interested students to the center for specialized training courses that those districts do not offer. This model is similar to Eastern Illinois Area Special Education providing services at its schools for multiple districts.

A regional approach to career training would increase the center's eligibility for state and federal grant funding, Condron said. He and Hild said industry partnerships also will provide support. For example, Hild said the HVAC training partner would assist with climate control maintenance at the center.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Condron said they are preparing a proposal for purchasing the building with available county school facilities sales tax revenue and will present this proposal to the board Tuesday. He said this revenue, which totals about $2.4 million per year, also will pay for training center operating costs while continuing to fund district school facility maintenance and construction bond payments.

"That is a regular stream, a consistent revenue source for the district," Condron said of the sale tax revenue. He said the center would not impact district property tax levels.

Lake Land College board to act on generator purchase

Hild said this facility and Lake Land College's planned Rural Development Technology Center for Effingham area high school students will complement each other and offer different programming while serving their respective regions. Condron added that Lake Land will be a Mattoon training center partner and will help minimize overlap between the two centers.

Condron thanked Consolidated for its ongoing cooperation on the training center proposal. Consolidated has reported that its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon will become the company's new headquarters.

The board is schedule to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riddle Elementary School cafeteria. Information on attending the meeting remotely is available by contacting the unit office at (217) 238-8850.

Watch now: Lake Land College opens new Workforce Development Center on campus

Look Back: Remember these Mattoon locations?

INSIDE

Board also to vote on summer school expansion. NEWS, A2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News