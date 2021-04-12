Mattoon school board to vote on Consolidated building purchase

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board will vote Tuesday on purchasing Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a regional career training center for high school students.
The Mattoon district's administration has recommended acquiring this six-story building at 121 S. 17th St. from property owner Latel, LLC, a division of industrial developer Agracel, Inc. in Effingham.
Mattoon Superintendent Tim Condron said the proposed training center will provide pathways for students to find jobs in the modern workforce. He said the district has heard for years from area manufacturers and other industries about the need to have trained workers available to fill available positions.
Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said preliminary plans for the training programs are based on career and technical education needs data. She said the plans include broadcasting, basement; birth-age 3 childcare, first floor; information technology, second; HVAC, manufacturing and construction, third and fourth; leadership training, fifth; and culinary skills, sixth.
"There are plenty of students who need these opportunities and plenty of schools that have not been able to offer them," Hild said.
The plans envision area school districts paying tuition to send interested students to the center for specialized training courses that those districts do not offer. This model is similar to Eastern Illinois Area Special Education providing services at its schools for multiple districts.
A regional approach to career training would increase the center's eligibility for state and federal grant funding, Condron said. He and Hild said industry partnerships also will provide support. For example, Hild said the HVAC training partner would assist with climate control maintenance at the center.
Condron said they are preparing a proposal for purchasing the building with available county school facilities sales tax revenue and will present this proposal to the board Tuesday. He said this revenue, which totals about $2.4 million per year, also will pay for training center operating costs while continuing to fund district school facility maintenance and construction bond payments.
"That is a regular stream, a consistent revenue source for the district," Condron said of the sale tax revenue. He said the center would not impact district property tax levels.
Hild said this facility and Lake Land College's planned Rural Development Technology Center for Effingham area high school students will complement each other and offer different programming while serving their respective regions. Condron added that Lake Land will be a Mattoon training center partner and will help minimize overlap between the two centers.
Condron thanked Consolidated for its ongoing cooperation on the training center proposal. Consolidated has reported that its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon will become the company's new headquarters.
The board is schedule to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riddle Elementary School cafeteria. Information on attending the meeting remotely is available by contacting the unit office at (217) 238-8850.