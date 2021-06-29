 Skip to main content
Mattoon school board to vote on grant-funded Gaines Field project

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER

The Mattoon Community Concert Band performs "Defying Gravity" from "Wicked" during its joint show with the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Ensemble on Sunday in the train depot's Lone Elm Room.

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to vote on approving grant-funded improvements to the Mattoon High School football field and track during a special meeting Wednesday.

Superintendent Tim Condron said the school district was notified months ago that the General Assembly had authorized the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity to award an approximately $2 million grant for the high school athletic facilities project, but the COVID-19 pandemic then held up this allocation.

Condron said the state recently gave the "green light" to proceed with this grant-funded project, so the district placed it on the agenda for the board's special meeting at noon Wednesday in the unit office at 1701 Charleston Ave.

"It allows us to move forward and to get started on the project soon," Condron said, noting that work could start during the 2021-2022 school year.

Gaines Field

The Mattoon school board is scheduled Wednesday night to vote on approving improvements to the Mattoon High School's Gaines Field football and track complex.

The board is scheduled at the meeting to hear a presentation from construction consultants on possible options for improving the aging Gaines Field football and track complex, Condron said. The board will then vote on approving the project and using the grant for this work, he said.

In other matters, the board will consider appointing a committee to name the downtown building at 121 S. 17th St. that the district plans to use as a career training center for area high school students. The board voted on April 13 to purchase this six-story building, where the Consolidated Communications corporate office had operated before moving to a different location in Mattoon.

Condron said the district also has been organizing a coordinating council for the entire career center project and advisory groups for its planned academic areas, which include communications, childcare, information technology, HVAC and green energy, manufacturing, construction trades, and culinary arts and hospitality.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

