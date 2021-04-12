Mattoon school board to vote on summer school expansion

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board will vote Tuesday on expanding the district's summer school programming for grades kindergarten-12th with the help of federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said the June summer school will help participating students catch up academically from pandemic disruptions to their class schedules and the July programming will help them prepare for 2021-2022. She said the district has long offered summer school on a limited basis across grade levels, but these programs will significantly increase this year.
Hild said expanded summer school classes will be offered four morning hours a day, four days a week at Riddle and Williams elementary schools and at Mattoon Middle School. At Mattoon High School, she said the four hours of daily summer school time will be broken up into two hour sessions to serve more students. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, and transportation will be offered.
Participation in the expanded summer school will be voluntary. Hild said the district will reach out to students who are struggling to meet math or reading requirements and to those at risk of not obtaining course credits. She said after interested students in these groups have signed up, the district will open up registration to other students. There will be no charge for participating.
The district reported that it will register up to a total of 360 student in June and 660 in July at the two elementary schools, 220 in June and 75 in July at the middle school, and 120 at the high school, in addition to the typical summer school courses such as credit recovery and driver education.
"We haven't had any problems getting staff members signed up to work with students," Hild said of the teaching and support staffs. "We are not going to give up until we know that students are successful."
Hild said federal COVID-19 relief funding will pay for the approximate $240,000 cost of expanding the summer school programs. She said this funding already is providing the $300,000 needed to offer Stretch Time after school tutoring from February to May. She said the first round of Stretch Time has helped improve assessment scores and the second round will start next week.
For students who do not take part in expanded summer school, Hild said the district plans to offer online summer learning activities with prizes as incentives.
The board is schedule to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Riddle Elementary School cafeteria. Information on attending the meeting remotely is available by contacting the unit office at (217) 238-8850.