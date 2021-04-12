Mattoon school board to vote on summer school expansion

The district reported that it will register up to a total of 360 student in June and 660 in July at the two elementary schools, 220 in June and 75 in July at the middle school, and 120 at the high school, in addition to the typical summer school courses such as credit recovery and driver education.

"We haven't had any problems getting staff members signed up to work with students," Hild said of the teaching and support staffs. "We are not going to give up until we know that students are successful."

Hild said federal COVID-19 relief funding will pay for the approximate $240,000 cost of expanding the summer school programs. She said this funding already is providing the $300,000 needed to offer Stretch Time after school tutoring from February to May. She said the first round of Stretch Time has helped improve assessment scores and the second round will start next week.

For students who do not take part in expanded summer school, Hild said the district plans to offer online summer learning activities with prizes as incentives.

