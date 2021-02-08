Mattoon school board to vote on teachers contract, hear full-day learning report

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to vote on a proposed new contract with the district's teachers during its meeting Tuesday night.
If approved, Superintendent Tim Condron said this new collective bargaining agreement with the Mattoon Education Association will be effective from the 2021-2022 school year through 2023-2024.
Under the new contract, Condron said each of the district's teachers will receive a salary increase totaling 2.91% by the end of this three year agreement. The district has 226 teachers.
The board is also scheduled to hear a report on the district's plans for returning to full day in-person learning beginning Feb. 16, an option that has not been available since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.
Full day, in-person learning will be offered Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week at the district's various school buildings, while Wednesday will remain a remote learning day for students and deep cleaning day for the buildings. The district will continue to offer a remote learning only option for families who request this.
During Tuesday's meeting, Mattoon Middle School media specialist Ingrid Minger and her Student Reading Committee also will announce the 2021 Read Across Mattoon book selection and the COVID-19 modifications for this annual community program.
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Riddle Elementary School, 4201 Western Ave., to allow more room for social distancing. Community members can attend the meeting remotely by visiting https://meet.google.com/tkw-veiy-fit or calling 1-920-689-3214, PIN: 779 412 522#.