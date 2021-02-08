Mattoon school board to vote on teachers contract, hear full-day learning report

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board is scheduled to vote on a proposed new contract with the district's teachers during its meeting Tuesday night.

If approved, Superintendent Tim Condron said this new collective bargaining agreement with the Mattoon Education Association will be effective from the 2021-2022 school year through 2023-2024.

Under the new contract, Condron said each of the district's teachers will receive a salary increase totaling 2.91% by the end of this three year agreement. The district has 226 teachers.

The board is also scheduled to hear a report on the district's plans for returning to full day in-person learning beginning Feb. 16, an option that has not been available since the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March.

