 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Mattoon school board votes against modifying sex education curriculum

  • 0

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board voted Tuesday evening to leave the district’s current health and sex education curriculum unchanged.

The board formed a Health & Sex Education Advisory Team last year to review this curriculum in light of new state and federal sex education standards. The team and the district’s Curriculum Coordinating Committee subsequently recommended keeping the current curriculum, with some changes.

Board President Michelle Skinlo said she voted "no" in April to possibly changing the district's curriculum and still feels that it should be retained as is after reviewing the recommendations. She and other board members thanked the advisory team and curriculum committee for their efforts.

Michelle Skinlo (copy)

"I appreciate that the committee did what we asked them to," said Vice President Gary Kepley. "I appreciate everything you have done."

Skinlo, Kepley and fellow board members John Hedges, Heidi Larson, Ashli Overton, and Dale Righter voted "yes" to leaving the district’s current health and sex education curriculum unchanged.

Board member Erika Weaver voted "no" to this motion by Skinlo. She said the board should take into account that the advisory team represented the diverse perspectives of many different groups within the community, including healthcare professionals.  

Proposed modifications included that education about sexually transmitted diseases happen before the end of seventh grade and that trained professionals be contracted to provide consistent sex ed-related instruction at the high school instead of district employees.

The advisory team had recommended that puberty education begin in third grade, with instruction by a trained professional, due to an increasing number of girls experiencing this body change then.

Calls to the Illinois Domestic Violence hotline in 2020 were up 17% from those received in 2019.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Pritzker signs legislation banning semiautomatic weapons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News