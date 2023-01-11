Mattoon school board votes against modifying sex education curriculum

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district's current health and sex education curriculum is set to remain unchanged, without modifications recommended by its advisory groups.

The Mattoon school board formed a Health & Sex Education Advisory Team last year to review this curriculum in light of new state and federal sex education standards. The team and the district’s Curriculum Coordinating Committee subsequently recommended, in a Dec. 13 presentation, keeping the current curriculum with some changes and not adopting those new standards.

Tuesday evening, the school board voted 6-1 on board President Michelle Skinlo's motion to leave the district’s current health and sex education curriculum unchanged.

Skinlo said she voted "no" in April to possibly changing the district's curriculum and still feels that it should be retained as is after reviewing the recommendations. She and other board members thanked the advisory team and curriculum committee for their efforts.

"I appreciate that the committee did what we asked them to," said Vice President Gary Kepley. "I appreciate everything you have done."

Skinlo, Kepley and fellow board members John Hedges, Heidi Larson, Ashli Overton, and Dale Righter voted "yes" to this motion. Board member Erika Weaver voted "no." She said the board should take into account that the advisory team represented the diverse perspectives of many different groups within the community, including healthcare professionals.

Proposed modifications included that education about sexually transmitted diseases happen before the end of seventh grade and that trained professionals be contracted to provide consistent sex ed-related instruction at the high school instead of district employees. Larson suggested Tuesday night that the district should provide additional training for teachers who provide this instruction.

The advisory team also had recommended that puberty education begin in third grade, with instruction by a trained professional, due to an increasing number of girls experiencing this body change then.

"The fact of the matter is that we have third-grade girls in our district who are going through puberty and who have no idea what is going on because, unfortunately not every kid has the blessing of having parents who will talk about puberty or bodily changes to you or the financial ability to get a physical done every year," said Aydin Tariq, student representative to the curriculum committee.

Tariq said this committee and the advisory team believe in the current curriculum and recommended few changes, adding that parents would continue to have the ability to opt out their children from this curriculum. Tariq said he has talked to many students in his role on the committee and found them to be supportive of the proposed changes.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Keeping Youth Safe and Healthy Act into law in August 2021, making Illinois the first state to formally pass legislation codifying new national standards developed by the SIECUS: Sex Ed for Social Change nonprofit based in New York City.

Opponents have raised concerns with various aspects of those standards, including provisions for education about gender nonconformity to start in fifth grade. Proponents have said the standards account for modern gender identity issues and offer education aimed at keeping children safe from abuse.

Community member Dan Haifley said at Tuesday's meeting that changing the district's curriculum even a little to match the national rhetoric of the new standards would be "borrowing language from activists."

"What our children learn, especially when they are young, will permanently impact who they are," said community member Angela Hampton. She added that aligning with any part of the new standards would lead to the district "morally aligning or at the very least not contradicting" those standards.

