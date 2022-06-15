Mattoon school board votes to sell former Grant Park School building

MATTOON — The nearly 100-year-old former Grant Park School building and its surrounding grounds along DeWitt Avenue have a new owner.

On Tuesday, the Mattoon school board voted 5-0 to sell this property at 100 Moultrie Ave. for $15,100 to a Washington Savings Bank land trust represented by real estate agent Kirk Swensen of Mattoon. Swensen said Wednesday afternoon that the new owner has no immediate plans for the property and will maintain this site for possible future uses.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman said at Tuesday's meeting that the board voted in April to authorize the sale of the Grant Park School site at a minimum acceptable price of $15,000. He said the offer from the land trust was the only bid for this property.

The small, single story Grant Park School building sits on property that takes up much of the block at the southwest corner of DeWitt Avenue and North First Street.

Superintendent Tim Condron has said the Grant Park School was constructed in the 1920s by the Mattoon school district, but had not been used as a district school for many years. This building had hosted a Mattoon Head Start preschool in recent years, but has been vacant since this program moved to the former St. Mary School facility in fall 2019.

During the public comments section of the meeting agenda, Mattoon resident Matt Frederick spoke to the board about school security following recent mass shootings in the United States.

"We have a gun problem in this nation. We absolutely have a gun problem," Frederick said. The longtime owner of firearms said he is not confident that the federal government will deal with this problem.

Frederick said he would like to see the board employ an uniformed, armed school resource officer or private security guard at the high school and at middle school to supplement to its school resource officer program with the Mattoon Police Department.

In addition, Frederick said the district should consider utilizing metal detectors at these schools. He said metal detectors are in routine use at schools, museums and shopping malls in large cities.

