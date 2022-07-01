Mattoon school board's Susan Braun steps down, vacancy to be filled

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district is seeking candidates for a school board appointment to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of board Secretary Susan Braun on Friday.
“I have enjoyed my service to the Mattoon Community Unit School District and am deeply grateful to all who support the importance of educating our youth," Braun said in a post on the district's Facebook page.
Braun was elected to the board in spring 2011. Prior to serving on the board, Braun worked for 33 years in education as a teacher and assistant principal at Mattoon Middle School and as curriculum director for Mattoon schools before retiring in 2009. The district reported that she made a significant impact on students, staff, and programming of Mattoon schools, and that she will be recognized for her service to the district at an upcoming board meeting.
“We thank Suzie for her service to the students, staff and residents of the Mattoon community,” said board President Michelle Skinlo in a press release.
The individual selected to fill the vacancy will serve as a board member until the next regular school board election in April 2023. To be eligible, the prospective board member must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age, a resident of Illinois and the district for at least one year immediately preceding the election, and a registered voter on the date of appointment.
Reasons that would make an individual ineligible for board membership include holding an incompatible public office, certain types of state or federal employment, and having a prohibited interest in any contract with the district. Child sex offenders, as defined in Section 11-9.3 of the Criminal Code, are ineligible for board membership.
Membership on the board is restricted to a maximum of three members from any one township. Because three of the four current board members live in Lafayette Township, the appointee for the unexpired term may not live in Lafayette Township. Braun resides in Mattoon Township
The Board has 60 days to fill the vacancy. The board’s policies regarding school board service, elections, and filling vacancies are available on the district’s website, www.mattoon.k12.il.us.
Qualified candidates may pick up an application form between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Administrative Service Center, at 1701 Charleston Ave.
Applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, July 8. After screening the applications, the board may invite prospective candidates for interviews during a closed session of the regular board meeting on July 12.
Celebrating the jazz band
Retiring Mattoon High School Director of Bands Todd Black gestures toward his jazz band during his final spring concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the Mattoon High School main gym.
Retiring Mattoon High School Vocal Music Director Angi Dallas greets the audience during her final MHS spring choral concert on Tuesday, May 10 in the school cafeteria.
Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud