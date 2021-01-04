Mattoon school childcare program making move onto campus

The superintendent said moving childcare to the schools will ease the logistical challenges of busing the enrolled students to and from off campus sites. However, Condron said other challenges will remain as the district continues to provide supervisors for the students and ensure safety protocols are followed on site.

"I can't appreciate our instructors and our support staff enough. They have all made these changes gracefully," Condron said. He noted that participation of families in the childcare program continues to be voluntary.

Off-campus childcare centers had been offered for Riddle and Williams elementary school students in the former Carson's space at the Cross County Mall, for Mattoon Middle School students at Broadway Christian Church across the street from their campus, and for high school students at The Fields Church.

"We are grateful for their support and their partnership," Condron said.

The Illinois State Board of Education's website reported that 61%, 1.17 million, of Illinois' public school students were enrolled in learning methods that were remote only, as of Dec. 21. The website reported that 30%, 574,035 students, were in blended/hybrid models and 9%, 172,340 students, were in in-person only models.