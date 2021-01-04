Mattoon school childcare program moving move onto campus

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District will begin spring semester classes Tuesday with its childcare programs being held at schools instead of at the off-campus sites that were used during the fall.
Superintendent Tim Condron said this change in childcare center locations will not affect the class schedules of the district's various schools, which will continue to offer a hybrid of in-person instruction and remote learning this spring.
The district switched from remote learning only to the hybrid in mid-October as part of ongoing adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic, with in-person classes being offered at reduced schedules to ensure social distancing within the schools. The district opened off campus childcare centers then to help families needing this free service during portions of the school day when their students did not have in-person instruction.
"We have moved away from that," Condron said of off-campus childcare.
Condron said the principals at the schools have worked with their custodians and other support staff to maximize the number of students that can be in a building at one time while allowing for at least 6 feet of distance between them. He said they have readied the schools for serving all of the childcare students by examining the current class schedules and then using available space in cafeterias, gymnasiums and other areas.
The superintendent said moving childcare to the schools will ease the logistical challenges of busing the enrolled students to and from off campus sites. However, Condron said other challenges will remain as the district continues to provide supervisors for the students and ensure safety protocols are followed on site.
"I can't appreciate our instructors and our support staff enough. They have all made these changes gracefully," Condron said. He noted that participation of families in the childcare program continues to be voluntary.
Off-campus childcare centers had been offered for Riddle and Williams elementary school students in the former Carson's space at the Cross County Mall, for Mattoon Middle School students at Broadway Christian Church across the street from their campus, and for high school students at The Fields Church.
"We are grateful for their support and their partnership," Condron said.
The Illinois State Board of Education's website reported that 61%, 1.17 million, of Illinois' public school students were enrolled in learning methods that were remote only, as of Dec. 21. The website reported that 30%, 574,035 students, were in blended/hybrid models and 9%, 172,340 students, were in in-person only models.
Condron said the Mattoon district will continue to use the hybrid model for the time being, while offering a remote-only option for families who request this. Still, he is optimistic that recent advances in the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will eventually help the district resume a normal schedule.
The superintendent said, in Illinois, teachers are in the second subset of the first group of frontline workers that will be vaccinated. He said local school districts and the Coles County Health Department, which will oversee these vaccinations, are still awaiting word on the scheduling of this process.
"At this time, they are not certain what that distribution timeline will look like," Condron said.
More information is available at https://www.mattoon.k12.il.us/ or https://www.facebook.com/mattooncommunityunitschooldistrict2.