Mattoon school district announces e-learning plan for snow day

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district has scheduled an e-learning day for Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to the forecasted snowfall.

The district reported that the e-learning day will include all sessions at its LIFT Central Illinois regional high school vocational training center.

Learning activities for middle school and high school students are set to be available in teachers' Schoology folder by 10 a.m. Wednesday. Elementary students must check-in with their teacher at 9 a.m. Students will need to engage with each course during the e-learning day in order to be considered in attendance for the full day.

A decision will be made by noon on Wednesday determining whether practices and other extracurricular events will be postponed. Coaches will notify the students.