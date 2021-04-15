Mattoon school district approves purchase of Consolidated building for career training use

MATTOON — The prospect of the Mattoon school district purchasing a six-story building was unappealing to her at first, but school board President Michelle Skinlo said she then considered how this facility could give high school students a "leg up" on training for their future careers.
Skinlo subsequently joined the board in voting 6-0, with one abstention, Tuesday to buy Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a Regional Innovation Center. Board member John Hedges said the purchase will ensure that this prominent building does not fall into disrepair and provide a setting for dual credit, certificate, work-ready programming.
"I think this is a risk we should be willing to take," Hedges said. "I'm OK with the risk because of the investment it could provide for our future."
District Superintendent Tim Condron said community leaders have been talking for more than 20 years about the need to increase career training to prepare students for the modern workforce and to fill available job openings for skilled workers.
Condron said the planned Regional Innovation Center is now possible because a facility is available thanks to Consolidated and because a revenue stream is available through the county schools facility sales tax that voters approved in November 2016. Revenue from this 1% sales tax can only be used for facilities, facility-related debt and school safety, under state statute.
The board voted unanimously for the purchase, with new board member Heidi Larson abstaining after being seated shortly beforehand at Tuesday's meeting.
"The need is for (students) to have an opportunity and a lot of them don't," said board member Erika Weaver. Board member Ashli Overton added that, "This is an opportunity I can't say 'no' to. It's going to build the community stronger."
The board voted to purchase the building at 121 S. 17th St. for $300,000 from Latel, LLC, a division of industrial developer Agracel, Inc. of Effingham. District officials have said this six-story building is valued at $4.4 million.
Steve Oliver and Carson Durham with BLDD Architects said the building has been well maintained over the years by Consolidated and has good infrastructure, including an elevator system, that can be incorporated into the Regional Innovation System.
"It will be a tremendous place for students to learn," Durham said.
Condron said renovating the building for use as a Regional Innovation Center will cost an estimated $10.15 million, but constructing a new facility would well exceed this figure. He said the district plans to cover $3.15 million of the cost through energy-efficient retrofit performance contracting with Johnson Controls and $2.15 million through grant funding.
The district plans to pay for the remaining $4.85 million over time, plus the initial purchase, with county schools facility tax revenue. Condron said this will ensure that the costs of the Regional Innovation Center will not be passed on to district property tax bills.
Tom Sherman, assistant superintendent of business, said the sales tax generates an average of $2.4 million per year for the district. He said part of the revenue goes to existing facility needs and to construction bond payments, with at least $590,000 remaining each year. He said bonds will be paid off in 2024-2025 and the district will then have $2.07 million available for other facility uses.
Community member Jonathan Kaye said he agrees with the regional career training center concept "100 percent," but has concerns with the project. Kaye said Mattoon has a severe shortage of affordable housing and he feels that local taxing bodies need to focus on using available resources to provide property tax relief to encourage housing development.
Kaye said he is also concerned that property taxpayers will end up paying for Regional Innovation Center costs if the district's planned funding sources do not work out for this project
"I don't think we should move forward quickly on this," Kaye said.
Asked by a board member about staffing costs at the center, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said the tuition paid by area school districts for their students to take courses at the center will defray these costs.
Superintendent Condron said the Regional Innovation Center also will have economic benefits by drawing people to downtown Mattoon and by ensuring that the six-story building remains in use and is maintained.
Consolidated has reported that its headquarters has moved from the downtown building to its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon.