 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mattoon school district approves purchase of Consolidated building for career training use
0 comments
featured
MATTOON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Mattoon school district approves purchase of Consolidated building for career training use

{{featured_button_text}}

According to a 2020 study by Signs.com, people are making the same mistakes when wearing their face masks

MATTOON — The prospect of the Mattoon school district purchasing a six-story building was unappealing to her at first, but school board President Michelle Skinlo said she then considered how this facility could give high school students a "leg up" on training for their future careers.

Skinlo subsequently joined the board in voting 6-0, with one abstention, Tuesday to buy Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a Regional Innovation Center. Board member John Hedges said the purchase will ensure that this prominent building does not fall into disrepair and provide a setting for dual credit, certificate, work-ready programming.

"I think this is a risk we should be willing to take," Hedges said. "I'm OK with the risk because of the investment it could provide for our future."

District Superintendent Tim Condron said community leaders have been talking for more than 20 years about the need to increase career training to prepare students for the modern workforce and to fill available job openings for skilled workers.

Condron said the planned Regional Innovation Center is now possible because a facility is available thanks to Consolidated and because a revenue stream is available through the county schools facility sales tax that voters approved in November 2016. Revenue from this 1% sales tax can only be used for facilities, facility-related debt and school safety, under state statute.

Demolition of former school building in Charleston on hold without funding help

The board voted unanimously for the purchase, with new board member Heidi Larson abstaining after being seated shortly beforehand at Tuesday's meeting.

"The need is for (students) to have an opportunity and a lot of them don't," said board member Erika Weaver. Board member Ashli Overton added that, "This is an opportunity I can't say 'no' to. It's going to build the community stronger."

The board voted to purchase the building at 121 S. 17th St. for $300,000 from Latel, LLC, a division of industrial developer Agracel, Inc. of Effingham. District officials have said this six-story building is valued at $4.4 million.

Eastern Illinois University police chief announces candidacy for sheriff

Steve Oliver and Carson Durham with BLDD Architects said the building has been well maintained over the years by Consolidated and has good infrastructure, including an elevator system, that can be incorporated into the Regional Innovation System.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"It will be a tremendous place for students to learn," Durham said.

Condron said renovating the building for use as a Regional Innovation Center will cost an estimated $10.15 million, but constructing a new facility would well exceed this figure. He said the district plans to cover $3.15 million of the cost through energy-efficient retrofit performance contracting with Johnson Controls and $2.15 million through grant funding.

The district plans to pay for the remaining $4.85 million over time, plus the initial purchase, with county schools facility tax revenue. Condron said this will ensure that the costs of the Regional Innovation Center will not be passed on to district property tax bills.

Tom Sherman, assistant superintendent of business, said the sales tax generates an average of $2.4 million per year for the district. He said part of the revenue goes to existing facility needs and to construction bond payments, with at least $590,000 remaining each year. He said bonds will be paid off in 2024-2025 and the district will then have $2.07 million available for other facility uses.

Coles County health officials remain confident in COVID vaccination process amid pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Community member Jonathan Kaye said he agrees with the regional career training center concept "100 percent," but has concerns with the project. Kaye said Mattoon has a severe shortage of affordable housing and he feels that local taxing bodies need to focus on using available resources to provide property tax relief to encourage housing development.

Kaye said he is also concerned that property taxpayers will end up paying for Regional Innovation Center costs if the district's planned funding sources do not work out for this project

"I don't think we should move forward quickly on this," Kaye said.

Asked by a board member about staffing costs at the center, Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild said the tuition paid by area school districts for their students to take courses at the center will defray these costs.

Superintendent Condron said the Regional Innovation Center also will have economic benefits by drawing people to downtown Mattoon and by ensuring that the six-story building remains in use and is maintained.

Consolidated has reported that its headquarters has moved from the downtown building to its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. in Mattoon.

Regional Innovation Center possibilities

MATTOON — Mattoon school district officials presented a possible layout for the planned Regional Innovation Center during Tuesday's meeting.

The layout included possible training programs that could be offered to high school student on each level of the building's six stories, plus its basement.

Sixth floor: Restaurant, culinary arts and hospitality.

Fifth floor: Leadership Institute, meeting space, classrooms and businesses.

Fourth floor: Manufacturing and construction trades.

Third floor: Heating, ventilation and air conditioning; and green energy.

Second floor: Information technology.

Ground floor: Childcare, museum, classrooms.

Basement: Communications, broadcasting and marketing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Fauci says J&J pause shouldn't cause hesitancy

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News