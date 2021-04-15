Mattoon school district approves purchase of Consolidated building for career training use

MATTOON — The prospect of the Mattoon school district purchasing a six-story building was unappealing to her at first, but school board President Michelle Skinlo said she then considered how this facility could give high school students a "leg up" on training for their future careers.

Skinlo subsequently joined the board in voting 6-0, with one abstention, Tuesday to buy Consolidated Communications' former corporate office building downtown for use as a Regional Innovation Center. Board member John Hedges said the purchase will ensure that this prominent building does not fall into disrepair and provide a setting for dual credit, certificate, work-ready programming.

"I think this is a risk we should be willing to take," Hedges said. "I'm OK with the risk because of the investment it could provide for our future."

District Superintendent Tim Condron said community leaders have been talking for more than 20 years about the need to increase career training to prepare students for the modern workforce and to fill available job openings for skilled workers.