Mattoon school district career training center gets renovation plan, name and director

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district's planned regional high school career training center received a renovation plan, a name and its upcoming first director Tuesday night.

The Mattoon school board took these actions at its monthly meeting, along with hiring Mattoon High School's next athletic director, Williams Elementary School's next principal, and the school district's next business manager.

During this meeting, the board voted to name the planned career training center LIFT (Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow) based on the recommendation of a committee of stakeholders in this project. LIFT is slated to offer training programs for manufacturing, construction, HVAC and other trades in the six-story former Consolidated Communications office building at 121 S. 17th St.

Renovations, led by BLDD Architects and Johnson Controls, are scheduled to commence in August in anticipation of this work being completed by July 1, 2022 so that LIFT can start hosting training programs that fall.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman said the total renovation cost will be $10.15 million. He said $3.15 million of the cost will be funded through grants and performance contracting energy efficiency measures. He said financing for the remaining $7 million will be paid off over several years through county schools facility sales tax funding and grant money.

"We are doing all these things and not utilizing property taxes for the different projects we are talking about," Sherman said of various district facility and infrastructure projects. He said the county schools facility sales tax generates an average of $2.4 million per year for the district and that fund's existing financing payment obligations will be paid off after 2023-2024.

The board named McLain Schaefer, who has served as principal of Williams Elementary since fall 2018, to become the director of LIFT starting in fall 2022. Schaefer, an Illinois Army National Guard veteran, is completing his doctorate work through Illinois State University.

"We are committed to making LIFT a place where students will gain life-ready skills in the area of leadership and career-specific certificates, accreditations, and college credits," Schaefer said, adding they will work with industry partners. "Ensuring we are always offering the highest-demand and most cutting-edge programs and courses and ensuring those courses are accessible to our region's schools will be paramount."

To fill Schaefer's current role at Williams, the board named Mattoon High School Assistant Principal Mike Shaffer to serve as the next leader of that elementary school. He has been assistant principal at the high school for 13 years. Prior to that, Shaffer had taught math at the high school since 1993.

The board also hired Trent Duckett, who has been principal of St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon since 2015, to become the high school's athletic director in fall 2022 after David Vieth retires from the post. Duckett worked as a social science teacher at the high school from 2009 to 2015; and served as an assistant football coach, junior varsity softball coach, and varsity head softball coach there.

Ryan Ghere, who has taught math at Mattoon High School since 1999, has been selected to become the district's next business manager in fall 2023 after Sherman retires from this post. He also is the school's longtime boys varsity and girls varsity soccer coach.

