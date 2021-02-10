Mattoon school district holds COVID-19 testing for students, staff

"The health department has been so helpful throughout all of this. I can't give enough praise for them," Hayes said. She added that Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Dr. Bernie Ranchero has signed a standing order to help facilitate the district conducting tests on site.

Hayes said the district recommends that its students and staff get tested once a week. She said the district hopes the tests will help identify positive case among those who are asymptomatic and might otherwise unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others.

"(Mahomet-Seymour) has detected a few people who didn't have symptoms but came up positive," Hayes said.

Riddle Elementary School paraprofessional Amy Idleman was among those who turned out for the district's first day of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.

Idleman said she had been tested in the past when one of her family members was confirmed to have the coronavirus before Thanksgiving, noting that this family member's sense of taste still has not fully returned. She said she appreciates that the district is now offering easy, rapid testing.