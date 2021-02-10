Mattoon school district holds COVID-19 testing for students, staff

MATTOON — As Leah Bilbrey drove up to Williams Elementary School on Wednesday, she was apprehensive about how her 6-year-old daughter, Leah, might respond to her scheduled COVID-19 test there.
Fortunately, Leah did not fuss when her mother gently swirled a cotton swab in one of her nostrils and then the other for the test. Bilbrey then handed the swab over to one of the school nurses staffing this inaugural drive-thru rapid testing event.
"That was really easy, huh? It just tickled," a relieved Bilbrey said to Leah afterward.
The Mattoon school district plans to hold free COVID-19 rapid testing for students and staff from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. every Wednesday in a drive-thru at Williams. The district has taken this step as it prepares to resume full-day, in-person classes Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday each week starting Feb. 16. Wednesdays will remain focused on remote learning for students and deep cleaning for school buildings.
District Nurse Ciara Hayes said Mattoon's drive-thru program is patterned after COVID-19 rapid antigen testing that the Mahomet-Seymour school district started right after Christmas break. The Coles County Health Department helped obtain the testing materials for Mattoon.
"The health department has been so helpful throughout all of this. I can't give enough praise for them," Hayes said. She added that Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Dr. Bernie Ranchero has signed a standing order to help facilitate the district conducting tests on site.
Hayes said the district recommends that its students and staff get tested once a week. She said the district hopes the tests will help identify positive case among those who are asymptomatic and might otherwise unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others.
"(Mahomet-Seymour) has detected a few people who didn't have symptoms but came up positive," Hayes said.
Riddle Elementary School paraprofessional Amy Idleman was among those who turned out for the district's first day of COVID-19 testing on Wednesday.
Idleman said she had been tested in the past when one of her family members was confirmed to have the coronavirus before Thanksgiving, noting that this family member's sense of taste still has not fully returned. She said she appreciates that the district is now offering easy, rapid testing.
"I think it's nice for them to do that for peace of mind," Idleman said.
Students and staff can make appointments for testing by filling out surveys that the district has emailed them, or they can complete these surveys on site.
Hayes said school nurses hand cotton swabs to test participants for them to use and then collect them. She said each specimen is placed in a BinaxNow COVID-19 Ag Card, a debit card-sized test kit that displays two lines if the test is positive and one if it is negative. Other district staff help monitor the various cards, which show results within 15 minutes.
"It's really easy, it's very efficient and it's very fast," Hayes said, adding that participants will be notified about the outcome of the results. She said school nurses also have been authorized to use these tests on site when classes are in session if a student or staff member has coronavirus-like symptoms.