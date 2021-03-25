Mattoon school district may buy Consolidated building for use as regional career training center

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district is examining the possibility of acquiring the Consolidated Communications corporate office building downtown for use as a career training center for high school students throughout the region.
Consolidated reported that its facility at 2116 S. 17th St. will become its new headquarters, in place of the downtown building at 121 S. 17th St., and that its employees also will continue working at the Network Operations Center on Charleston Avenue.
The district reported in a news release that the proposed center would offer students hands-on experiences in technical and vocational skills, plus college credit and industry certificates. The district is hopeful that many of the students will find employment in the area and help businesses here build up their workforces.
Mattoon Superintendent Tim Condron said in the release that there have been multiple conversations during the past three decades about constructing a vocational center and developing work-ready skills for trades.
“However, the barrier has often come back to space," Condron said. "This opportunity (at the Consolidated building) presented itself with both the space and location."
Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, said in the release that she welcomes the prospect of more educational and job training opportunities for the county and region.
“Providing pathways for students to pursue rewarding careers in which they have a natural interest, while aligning education and training with the needs of local employers is an ideal and central component of a healthy and vibrant economy," Griffin said.
The district reported that the proposed center would expand the number of vocational opportunities at Mattoon High School. Proposed programs in the six-story building include visual communications, broadcast and marketing, programming, coding, HVAC, green energy, and leadership credentials. The plans include a restaurant for culinary arts and hospitality on the top floor.
Christy Hild, assistant superintendent for student services, said in the news release that the proposed list of additional programs was created with input from regional workforce data, as well as community and business leaders. The classes will be aligned with curriculum or pathways developed from the Illinois State Board of Education.
Condron said funding for opening and operating the center could be available from industry partnerships, grants, tuition, and the county schools facilities sales tax revenue, without drawing upon property tax revenue. He added that the board would continued to use part of its sales tax revenue to pay off existing facility construction debt.
The superintendent said the district will present a proposal to the school board at its April meeting to use the sales tax revenue to purchase the downtown building from Latel LLC, which has been leasing this facility to Consolidated.
Sarah Greider, spokesperson for Consolidated, said the company has successfully transitioned to a distributed and remote workforce. She said with this change, the company has reassessed its office requirements and decided to move its headquarters to the 2116 S. 17th St. location.
Mattoon remains our corporate headquarters, as it has for the past 126 years. Our employees remain active in our communities and our commitment to Mattoon, Coles County and Illinois is as strong as ever," Greider said.