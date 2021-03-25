Mattoon school district may buy Consolidated building for use as regional career training center

Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, said in the release that she welcomes the prospect of more educational and job training opportunities for the county and region.

“Providing pathways for students to pursue rewarding careers in which they have a natural interest, while aligning education and training with the needs of local employers is an ideal and central component of a healthy and vibrant economy," Griffin said.

The district reported that the proposed center would expand the number of vocational opportunities at Mattoon High School. Proposed programs in the six-story building include visual communications, broadcast and marketing, programming, coding, HVAC, green energy, and leadership credentials. The plans include a restaurant for culinary arts and hospitality on the top floor.

Christy Hild, assistant superintendent for student services, said in the news release that the proposed list of additional programs was created with input from regional workforce data, as well as community and business leaders. The classes will be aligned with curriculum or pathways developed from the Illinois State Board of Education.