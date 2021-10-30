Mattoon school district may update career center elevators

MATTOON — The Mattoon school board
voted Friday to solicit bids for elevator modernization work at the planned regional high school career training center.
The Mattoon school district
purchased a former Consolidated Communications office site at 121 S. 17th St. downtown earlier this year and has since been renovating this six-story building for use as the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) career training center starting in fall 2022.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Tom Sherman told the board that the bids will help the district determine if it is possible to update both elevators in the building. He said the west elevator goes to all six floors and the basement, while the east elevator only goes to levels one through five.
Sherman said he requested that the board hold a special meeting Friday on soliciting bids for the elevators, ahead of other components of the career training center, because there are few companies that work on elevators and they need additional lead time to ensure they can get the necessary parts.
"We need to do this quickly, more quickly than some of the other things," Sherman said, adding that he will present the elevator bids at the Nov. 9 board meeting. "The sooner the better with getting this going."
The district has funded the $7 million renovation project for the office building, which was a Montgomery Ward department store decades ago, by issuing debt certificates that it plans to pay off over 10 years with county schools facility sales tax revenue.
Ninth-grader Ali Blase works on a float to promote National Deaf Awareness Month on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
Adalyn Young, left to right, and Parker Spear help Builders Club sponsor Kim McQueen decorate a float for Mattoon Middle School on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade. Blase was with other students from Mattoon High School.
Diane Rieck decoates a float for the class of 1976 on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
The class of 1976 work on a float titled "Spirit of '76" on Wednesday for the Mattoon High School homecoming parade.
get ready for the Cinderella Project in the teen center at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur. The event will be available on September 25th and October 16th from 9am-3pm for MacArthur and Eisenhower students.
