Mattoon school district mourns loss of 26-year-old sign language interpreter to COVID-19

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district has reported that a 26-years-old sign language interpreter, Hannah Mansell, who had worked with Mattoon students, lost her battle with COVID-19 on Sunday.

A statement on the Mattoon school district's Facebook page described Mansell as a "good friend and colleague" who was an interpreter with the Eastern Illinois Area Special Education (EIASE) Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program. The program is offered through EIASE but is housed throughout the Mattoon school district. Mansell’s portion of the program was at Mattoon Middle School.

"Heaven gained a special angel,” Mattoon Middle School Principal Nate Pugh wrote Sunday evening. “Hannah has been in a war for her life, and battle she did until the very end. This evening, Hannah gained her heavenly wings. Her enormous smile and heart will be missed tremendously.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mansell's Facebook page said the Jacksonville native had been residing in Mattoon. Recently, Mattoon Middle School staff created a video sending messages of support of Mansell’s fight against COVID-19. The district reported that Mattoon Middle School staff and employees throughout the district are shocked and saddened by the tragic news regarding Mansell.