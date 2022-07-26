Mattoon School District seeking supervisors and paraprofessionals to assist teachers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Mattoon CUSD#2 is currently holding open interviews for a supervisor position at Riddle and Williams Elementary Schools.

This position is described by the district as for those who are looking for an opportunity to continue ongoing training and development, work alongside teachers, and build lasting relationships with students.

Open interviews will be held at Williams Elementary from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday, August 2 and from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3.

If you're unable to attend those times or dates, call to make an appointment at 217-238-3800 for Riddle Elementary or at 217-238-2800 for Williams Elementary.

The district is also seeking paraprofessionals for K-12 classroom and special education to help assist teachers in daily activities and care for students' physical needs along with their emotional health and safety.

Apply online at mattoon.k12.il.us

