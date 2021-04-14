Mattoon school district to buy Consolidated building for career training use

The board voted to purchase the building at 121 S. 17th St. for $300,000 from Latel, LLC, a division of industrial developer Agracel, Inc. of Effingham. District officials have said this six-story building is valued at $4.4 million.

Condron said renovating the building for use as a Regional Innovation Center will cost an estimated $10.15 million, but constructing a new facility would well exceed this figure. He said the district plans to cover $3.15 million of the cost through energy-efficient retrofit performance contracting with Johnson Controls and $2.15 million through grant funding.

The district plans to pay for the remaining $4.85 million over time with county schools facility tax revenue. Condron said this will ensure that the costs of the Regional Innovation Center will not be passed on to district property tax bills.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Sherman, assistant superintendent of business, said the sales tax generates an average of $2.4 million per year for the district. He said part of the revenue goes to existing facility needs and to construction bond payments, with at least $590,000 remaining each year. He said bonds will be paid off in 2024-2025 and the district will then have $2.07 million available for other facility uses.