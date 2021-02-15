Mattoon school district to keep campuses closed Tuesday, hold remote learning

MATTOON — Due to inclement weather, the Mattoon school district has announced that it plans to keep all of its buildings closed on Tuesday and to have students engage in remote learning instead of using a snow day.

An announcement on the district's Facebook page reported that all students should login to Schoology by 10 a.m. Tuesday to complete remote learning assignments in their courses scheduled for that day. The district received a waiver from the Illinois State Board of Education permitting the use of remote learning days in place of traditional emergency days. Remote learning days do not need to be made up at the end of the school year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Mattoon school district's classes were closed on Monday for the Presidents' Day holiday and the district had been scheduled on Tuesday to begin a schedule of four full day, in-person school days per week. Full day, in-person learning will be held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, while Wednesday will remain focused on remote learning for students and deep cleaning for the school buildings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.