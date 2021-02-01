Mattoon school district to offer optional COVID-19 rapid testing for students, staff

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district plans to offer optional COVID rapid testing for students and staff as it prepares to begin offering a schedule of full day, in-person classes four days a week on Feb. 16.
Superintendent Tim Condron said the availability of rapid testing, the ongoing vaccination of teachers, and the state's easing of public health mitigations in Region 6 have all made it possible for the district to offer full day, in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic begin in mid-March.
"We are excited that this offers more opportunities for our students," Condron said. The district has been offering in-person classes at a reduced schedule in combination with remote learning since the fall semester began.
The district plans to offer full day, in-person classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays under its new schedule, with Wednesdays remaining as remote learning days. The hours for the various campuses will be Franklin Preschool, 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m.; Riddle and Williams elementary schools, 8 a.m.-2:40 p.m.; Mattoon Middle School, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; and Mattoon High School, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Optional rapid testing is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.-4:15 p.m. every Wednesday, starting Feb. 10, in a drive through format at Williams Elementary School. Parents and staff will need to enter from South 13th Street west of campus and then exit onto Ninth Street.
Condron said district nurses will conduct the nasal swab tests and the results should be known within 15 minutes. He said district staff will then notify those tested about the results.
"We feel that this can assist with identifying any asymptomatic students or staff," Condron said.
The district chose Feb. 16, after the President's Day holiday, as the date for beginning the new school schedule because it feels this will allow enough time to start the testing routine and to get more teachers vaccinated, Condron said. The Coles County Health Department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center began administering these two dose vaccines last week, he said.
Families are asked to notify the district by Feb. 8 whether their children will return to in-person learning according to their school building’s schedule or remain a remote learner for the remainder of the third quarter. They can do this by visiting the district's website, mattoon.k12.il.us, or its Facebook page.
Parent Sarah Gordon said she has already notified the district that her fifth-grader, Jazzy, and third-grader, Asher, at Riddle Elementary School will be using the full day, in-person option.
Gordon said her children have been able to do their remote learning at the Learning Zone Early Development Center, where she is an assistant teacher in the school room, and Mattoon teachers have done a good job of presenting their lessons online. However, she said her children miss the structure of full school days and getting to work with their teachers in person more often.