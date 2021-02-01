Mattoon school district to offer optional COVID-19 rapid testing for students, staff

Condron said district nurses will conduct the nasal swab tests and the results should be known within 15 minutes. He said district staff will then notify those tested about the results.

"We feel that this can assist with identifying any asymptomatic students or staff," Condron said.

The district chose Feb. 16, after the President's Day holiday, as the date for beginning the new school schedule because it feels this will allow enough time to start the testing routine and to get more teachers vaccinated, Condron said. The Coles County Health Department and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center began administering these two dose vaccines last week, he said.

Families are asked to notify the district by Feb. 8 whether their children will return to in-person learning according to their school building’s schedule or remain a remote learner for the remainder of the third quarter. They can do this by visiting the district's website, mattoon.k12.il.us, or its Facebook page.

Parent Sarah Gordon said she has already notified the district that her fifth-grader, Jazzy, and third-grader, Asher, at Riddle Elementary School will be using the full day, in-person option.