Mattoon school district to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays

MATTOON — Students will have five full days of in-person learning per week when the Mattoon school district adds Wednesdays to this schedule starting the week of March 22.

The Mattoon school board also will look further ahead at its meeting Tuesday night when it hears reports on expanding opportunities for Mattoon High School this spring and offering a district summer learning program.

Friday evening, the district announced that the in-person learning expansion has been made possible by a majority of its staff members receiving their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.

"As we continue monitoring our health conditions, we believe this opportunity for additional in-person instruction for students is appropriate as it allows for eight additional days prior to the end of the school year," the district reported.