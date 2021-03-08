Mattoon school district to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays

MATTOON — Students will have five full days of in-person learning per week when the Mattoon school district adds Wednesdays to this schedule starting the week of March 22.
The Mattoon school board also will look further ahead at its meeting Tuesday night when it hears reports on expanding opportunities for Mattoon High School this spring and offering a district summer learning program.
Friday evening, the district announced that the in-person learning expansion has been made possible by a majority of its staff members receiving their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on March 3.
"As we continue monitoring our health conditions, we believe this opportunity for additional in-person instruction for students is appropriate as it allows for eight additional days prior to the end of the school year," the district reported.
Wednesdays have been focused on remote learning for students and deep cleaning for the school buildings. Superintendent Tim Condron said Monday that the district has learned "quite a bit" about stepping up sanitization during the pandemic and its maintenance staff can adjust cleaning schedules as students return to the campuses on Wednesdays.
The district also has been offering voluntary COVID-19 testing for all students and staff on Wednesdays in a drive through at Williams Elementary School. Condron said the district plans to transition to having school nurses provide this testing at each campus.
In Friday's announcement, the district reported that the additional days of in-person learning will provide the opportunity to extend Power Hour school day and Stretch Time after school tutoring.
School districts statewide closed their campuses in mid-March 2020 when the pandemic began. The Mattoon district started offering remote learning only later that spring and then began transitioning back into in-person learning during the fall. Currently, students meet for full-time, in-person classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
"I'm very excited to get back to a normal routine," said parent Kelly Spencer of Mattoon on Saturday about the expansion of in-person learning days.
Spencer and her husband, Phillip, have a fourth-grader, Rylan, at Williams Elementary. Spencer said she has been thankful to be able to work from home on days when Rylan has remote learning, but this hasn't been an ideal situation.
"It has been a challenge for the parents who are working full time and having to make arrangements," Spencer said of childcare needs for young students who are remote learning.
Regarding the current semester, high school Principal Rich Stuart is scheduled to give a report on expanding opportunities for students and upcoming events during the board meeting Tuesday night. Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild is set to give a report on extending learning opportunities into the summer for students in need on a voluntary basis.
"We are hoping many will take advantage of that opportunity so students can return in August ready to learn," Condron said.
The board also will vote on the proposed 2021-2022 school calendar during its meeting at 7 p.m. at Riddle Elementary School. Those wishing to attend remotely can visit https://meet.google.com/tkw-veiy-fit or call 920-689-3214, pin 779412522#.