Mattoon school district to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district has announced that it plans to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays beginning the week of March 22, while families will still have the option for their children to attend remotely.
The district reported in an email to student families Friday evening that this in-person learning expansion has been made possible by a majority of its staff members receiving their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
"As we continue monitoring our health conditions, we believe this opportunity for additional in-person instruction for students is appropriate as it allows for eight additional days prior to the end of the school year," the district reported.
The additional days of in-person learning also will provide the opportunity to extend ongoing Power Hour school day and Stretch Time after school tutoring services for students to those extra days, the district reported.
"We are excited for our students to safely return for additional in-person instruction and believe this will have a positive impact on meeting our kids’ needs before they return in August for next school year," the district reported.
School districts statewide closed their campuses in mid-March 2020 when the pandemic began. The Mattoon school district started offering remote learning only in the spring semester and then began transitioning back into providing in-person learning during the fall semester. Currently, students meet for full-time, in-person classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.