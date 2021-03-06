Mattoon school district to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district has announced that it plans to return to in-person learning on Wednesdays beginning the week of March 22, while families will still have the option for their children to attend remotely.

The district reported in an email to student families Friday evening that this in-person learning expansion has been made possible by a majority of its staff members receiving their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

"As we continue monitoring our health conditions, we believe this opportunity for additional in-person instruction for students is appropriate as it allows for eight additional days prior to the end of the school year," the district reported.

The additional days of in-person learning also will provide the opportunity to extend ongoing Power Hour school day and Stretch Time after school tutoring services for students to those extra days, the district reported.