Mattoon school district's LIFT vocational center prepares for students

MATTOON — The planned Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) regional high school vocational center will be ready for classes when the new school year begins but some renovations there will be completed afterwards.

The Mattoon school board heard this report Tuesday during an update on all seven levels of LIFT, a former Consolidated Communications building at 121 S. 17th St. downtown. The lower floors are slated for completion first.

"Every floor is a little bit better than the other as we go up, but we are making progress," said Grunloh Construction site manager Clay Quick.

More than 100 students so far have enrolled from the Arthur, Charleston, Cowden-Herrick, Cumberland, Edgar County, Martinsville, Mattoon, Shiloh, Stewardson-Strasburg, Tuscola and Villa Grove school districts, said Christy Hild, assistant superintendent for student services.

LIFT has the capacity for over 400 students. Hild said recruitment will increase after more students, families and districts see the facility in operation.

BLDD Architects President Steve Oliver said construction has progressed to the point that furniture is set to be delivered July 25 for the basement communications and first-floor childcare class areas.

Board member Ashli Overton asked about the effect of the construction work needing to be completed before the childcare area can be tested to finalize its license from the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services.

Superintendent Tim Condron said post-construction tests, such as for radon, will move quickly. Hild said most families signed up for LIFT childcare have made backup plans in case of a delayed opening, adding that LIFT Director McLain Schaefer and Early Childhood Director Katrina Farris have kept them informed.

Oliver said the operable glass wall for the server room in the information technology class area on the second floor has not been shipped yet, but can be installed after classes start.

"It's not something that will hold up anything from a programming standpoint," Oliver said.

Students from Mattoon and 10 other school districts so far have enrolled in HVAC/green energy classes, to be held on the third floor, and manufacturing and construction trades classes, to be held on the fourth floor.

"These are some of our largest enrollment programs. It's worth noting that we have multiple dual credit opportunities available on both of those floors," Hild said. College dual credit is also available for other LIFT classes.

Oliver said the fifth floor, home to leadership institute classes, and the building's other levels were divided into small offices but now have been opened up to create collaborative work spaces and let in more natural light. He said the sixth floor is still a construction zone as it's being converted into a culinary arts class and restaurant area.

The architect said the sixth floor will not be fully operational until mid-September after all of the appliances have arrived and work on the west elevator is completed. Condron said the culinary arts students, in the meantime, will be able to work on their food safety training and other coursework.

The district has funded the approximately $7 million building renovation by issuing debt certificates that it plans to pay off with county schools facility sales tax revenue, not property tax revenue. The district plans to fund LIFT's ongoing operation with the help of the tuition from students living outside Mattoon. The tuition is currently $1,000 per student, per semester.

Schaefer said some participating districts are covering all or part of their students' tuition, while students are paying the full cost in other districts. He said LIFT is also looking into grant and scholarship opportunities, noting that Cabot Corp. manufacturing in Tuscola has established a scholarship program for the center.

"It is a business that really understands the vision of LIFT and the need for workforce-ready students," Hild said.