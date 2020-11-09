Mattoon schools seek veteran contact information for letter writing project

MATTOON — Schools in Mattoon are seeking contact information for local veterans so that students can write letters to them as part of a service project during the week of Veterans Day.

American history and social studies teacher Jarod Kiger said Mattoon High School usually organizes an assembly at which participating veterans are recognized, but the school is not able to hold the event this year due to public health precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We still want to find a way to honor those individuals who have served our country," Kiger said.