Mattoon schools seek veteran contact information for letter writing project
MATTOON — Schools in Mattoon are seeking contact information for local veterans so that students can write letters to them as part of a service project during the week of Veterans Day.

American history and social studies teacher Jarod Kiger said Mattoon High School usually organizes an assembly at which participating veterans are recognized, but the school is not able to hold the event this year due to public health precautions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We still want to find a way to honor those individuals who have served our country," Kiger said.

Consequently, Kiger said the high school has gotten the other Mattoon schools involved in gathering contact information for veterans so that students can write to them and thank them for their services. He said they are scheduled to mail the letters next week and they also plan to send care packages to Mattoon High School graduates who are currently deployed with the military.

Those wishing to submit contact information for this project can email Kiger at jarodkiger@mcusd2.com or call the high school at (217) 238-7800.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

