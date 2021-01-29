Mattoon schools to begin full-day attendance, four days a week starting Feb. 16

MATTOON — Mattoon School District students will have the option of attending full-day, in-person classes four days a week, officials announced Friday in a Facebook post.

The change will begin Tuesday, Feb. 16.

“We recognize the significant emotional, academic, and mental strain the global pandemic and subsequent school modifications have caused to families and students. Our focus is on moving forward with specific and structured support to address issues affecting the whole child. As always, we are deeply thankful for the support, partnership, and grace extended and strength forged throughout this extremely difficult time,” the post read.

Officials said the change is made possible by the move by Region 6, which includes Coles County, to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan. Among the relaxed mitigations intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is an increase in the size of gatherings to up to 50 people. The change also has allowed for the scheduling of sporting events.

In-person classes will be held on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesdays will remain remote learning days for all students to provide time for optional rapid testing, remote learning planning, deep cleaning, and teacher preparation.