Mattoon schools to start year with remote learning only

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district now plans to start the school year with remote learning only, an announcement from the district on Wednesday said.
The decision was made because of the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Coles County and Illinois, the announcement said.
It said the first day of student instructions remains Monday, Aug. 17, as originally scheduled. However, there will be no option for in-person student attendance at least until the start of the district's second quarter on Oct. 19, it said.
"We have consistently communicated our highest priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff members," the announcement said.
Teachers will contact all students by 5 p.m. Friday to explain the process for remote learning, it also said.
The district had already planned to issue laptop computers to each student to be used with remote learning, and Wednesday's announcement said teachers will arrange pick up of laptops for students who have not yet received them.
The laptop distribution was part of the reopening plan the district adopted last month. At the time, the plan offered the option of online remote learning or allowing students to attend school in person.
Wednesday's decision is similar to that recently adopted in the Charleston school district, which also plans to start the year with remote learning only. The original plan there was also to offer the option of remote learning or in-person instruction.
The Charleston district also made the decision to delay the start of its school year from Monday to Aug. 31 to provide more time for preparation, however. The decision will be reviewed after the end of that district's first quarter as well, Oct. 30.
The Mattoon district's announcement said district officials will review the county's COVID-19 numbers at the end of September in order to decide if in-person attendance can take place during the second quarter of the school year.
The announcement said the reopening plan puts the district in a position to allow in-person attendance when it's safe to do so and "our district wants students in person."
It said the decision came after discussion with the Coles County Health Department. It also noted the move last week by the Illinois Department of Public Health to put Coles County at a higher warning level because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.
District officials also urging steps to help lower the county's rate of positive cases by following guidelines and recommendations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
