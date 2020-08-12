Mattoon schools to start year with remote learning only

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district now plans to start the school year with remote learning only, an announcement from the district on Wednesday said.

The decision was made because of the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Coles County and Illinois, the announcement said.

It said the first day of student instructions remains Monday, Aug. 17, as originally scheduled. However, there will be no option for in-person student attendance at least until the start of the district's second quarter on Oct. 19, it said.

"We have consistently communicated our highest priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff members," the announcement said.

Teachers will contact all students by 5 p.m. Friday to explain the process for remote learning, it also said.

The district had already planned to issue laptop computers to each student to be used with remote learning, and Wednesday's announcement said teachers will arrange pick up of laptops for students who have not yet received them.