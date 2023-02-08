MATTOON — St. John's Lutheran Elementary School is poised to send one of its Eagles teams to compete in an Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament for the first time.

St. John's eighth grade boys basketball team is scheduled to play Effingham's Sacred Heart Catholic Church during the opening stages of IESA's division 1A, eight-team state tournament at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Assumption Middle School. The winner of that game will advance to a final four game at 5 p.m. that day.

Head coach Andrew Jackson, who is in his first year in this role, spoke about this achievement at a pep rally Wednesday afternoon in the gymnasium at St. John's. Jackson said he met with his players before the start of the season to set their goals.

"The goal was to get to state. That was the goal. It was going to take hard work and dedication from all the guys to get there," Jackson said, adding that he is proud of all of them.

The eighth grade boys basketball team won regional and sectional championships on the way to reaching this goal. Principal Curtis Wudtke noted at the pep rally that this was an Eagles team's first sectional championship with the IESA.

Jackson said earlier in the day that St. John's switched its teams from playing in a Lutheran school conference to IESA about five to six years ago. He said Eagles teams have competed in Lutheran state tournaments in the past, but Saturday will be St. John's first appearance at a IESA state tournament. He noted that a field of 97 1A teams statewide were pared down before this tourney.

St. John's parent Valerie Kincaid said earlier in the day that the school's former principal, Trent Duckett, helped ensure that they joined the athletic competition opportunities in the IESA while serving in this position. He is now the athletic director for the Mattoon school district.

Kincaid said her son, eighth grader Theran Gent, and his teammates are excited about competing in the state tournament and have appreciated the support of everyone at the school.

"There is a lot of hubbub about it. It just feels good," Kincaid said.

Jackson and assistant coaches Jason Gowin and Dalton Compton lead a team comprised of Logan Gowin, Grant Jackson, Ike Houck, Jobe Pine, Korben Harms, Max Wetzel, Grant Taggart, Ben Figgins, Fletcher Gregory, Charles Beasley, Theran Gent, Barron Coffman and Christian Hyder.