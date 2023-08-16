MATTOON — The Mattoon school district is set to start its new academic year with several administration changes in place at its instructional buildings.

Three changes have been made at Mattoon Middle School, where Chad Arnold is now serving as principal. He has worked for the district for more than 20 years in teaching and administrative roles, most recently as principal of Riddle Elementary School.

"Having started my teaching and administrative career at (the middle school), I am excited to return and partner with the amazing faculty and staff to serve our incredible student leaders," Arnold said in the district's administrator spotlight.

Arnold's staff at the middle school will include two new administrators - Assistant Principal Tera Stewart and Dean of Students Kurt Endebrock.

Stewart has worked for the district since 2004, including as a teacher and an instructional coach. Mattoon native Endebrock, a veteran administrator, previously served as assistant regional superintendent of schools for Franklin and Williamson counties.

Arnold's former administrative role at Riddle Elementary is now being filled by new Principal Kristin Kleiss. The veteran teacher and administrator previously served for one year as the dean of students and six years as assistant principal at the middle school.

"As the principal, I will ensure that all students are safe and receive the highest quality of education and support they need to be successful," Kleiss said in her administrator spotlight.

The administration changes also include Brandy Trussell serving as assistant principal at Arland D. Williams Elementary School. Trussell has begun her eighth year with the district after serving last year as dean of students at the middle school.

On the east side of Coles County, the Charleston school district has made no administration changes for the new school year and Oakland has made two.

