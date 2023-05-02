CHARLESTON — The Booth Collaborative Advisory Committee at Eastern Illinois University recently honored a student from Mattoon as a winner of the 2023 Award for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity.
Taylor Spidle, a senior majoring in biological sciences, won second place for “In Vitro Characterization of Fluorogenic Chemical Tools to Study Human Carboxylesterases (CESs).” Spidle is the child of Tim and Marlo Spidle of Mattoon and is a 2019 graduate of Mattoon High School.
The Booth Library Awards for Excellence in Student Research and Creativity program promotes and recognizes excellence in student research. The program encourages students to enhance their studies by utilizing the wealth of information available at Booth Library and other research venues.
All entries were original works completed by Eastern students within the last 12 months. The award recipients were selected on the basis of excellence, creativity and the use of research resources.
