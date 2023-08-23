MATTOON — Some student musicians will be playing multiple roles Saturday evening during the second Band Aid fundraising concert for Mattoon school band programs.

They are scheduled to perform with the Mattoon High School band at approximately 4:50 p.m. and then take the stage later that night with their respective rock bands at this concert, set for 4-10:15 p.m. at the Lytle Park bandshell. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Those rock bands include Black Vinyl and Celestial Apparitions, which all played at the inaugural Band Aid and are set to return this year.

Celestial Apparitions vocalist Madison Parks, a tenor drummer at the high school, said she appreciates that the concert's audience members are looking out for school band program needs. She noted that the high school band's uniforms include some that are more than 20 years old.

Parks and Black Vinyl drummer Keenan Kersh, who plays in the high school drum line, said that the concert provides an opportunity for local band to be at center stage rather than just providing background music at a sporting event or festival.

"It's a lot of people who like music all in our place," Kersh said. Black Vinyl lead guitarist Cullen Price added that, "It was pretty fun (last year). The crowd was nice."

Jane Doe band member Dusty Maninfior, who is a Mattoon school band alumnus, has partnered with fellow community members and the Mattoon Arts Council once again to present this fundraising concert, which includes raffles.

Maninfior, said school band programs continue to be in need of support, such as replacing aging instruments at the high school and the middle school. He also noted that the middle school had 30 more musicians than expected join this year.

"That's a great problem to have, but they are definitely going to have a shortage of uniforms," Maninfior said. His son Jack is a school band member and part of the Invisible Spiders rock band.

The concert will feature the Mattoon Community Concert Band, 4:05 p.m.; high school band, 4:50 p.m.; Legacy Performing Arts of Central Illinois, 5:35 p.m.; Invisible Spiders, 6:10 p.m.; Sully Cornell, 6:40 p.m.; Celestial Apparitions, 7 p.m.; Black Vinyl, 7:45 p.m.; Katzmandu, 8:30 p.m.; and Jane Doe 9:30 p.m.

Scheduled times for the performances are approximate. Kari Jones the Comedienne will serve as the emcee for Band Aid, where concessions will be available from the La Luna Mexican Restaurant Food Truck and Big Al's Shakeups.

Black Vinyl's Kersh and Price said they want to thank Maninfior and everyone else who organized Band Aid, Sound Source Music Center in Mattoon for mentoring young musicians in local rock band, and school band parents for always being boosters.

"Parents help with the bands a lot," Maninfior, adding that they serve as unofficial roadies and wardrobe managers. "They help with the uniforms, and they help with moving stuff."

