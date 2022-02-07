Mattoon students tied to lawsuit not required to wear masks

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District returned to class Monday, continuing to require that masks be worn by all students, with the exception of those whose parents are part of lawsuit against the district and state.

“According to the ruling and confirmed with our attorney, only students of the parents named in the lawsuit are directly impacted by the order and will not be required to wear masks at school unless the local health department issues a quarantine. For other students, we will continue to operate under our current plans, including the wearing of masks,” the district said in a note to families.

“Furthermore, while our nurses will continue to conduct contact tracing, we will only notify parents that their child was a close contact. We will not require them to pick up the students unless they have tested positive or are symptomatic. School exclusion will be the sole responsibility of the health department,” the email said.

Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow on Friday granted a request from attorney Tom DeVore to temporarily halt the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders on masking and quarantining for schools, finding that the measures are beyond the governor’s authority and deprive students of due process.

"This court acknowledges the tragic toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, not only on this state but throughout the nation and globe," Grischow wrote in a ruling that affects 146 Illinois school districts, including the public school system in Chicago. "Nonetheless, it is the duty of the Courts to preserve the rule of law and ensure that all branches of government act within the boundaries of the authority granted under the Constitution."

Mattoon was one of the districts named in the Austin v. Pritzker lawsuit. The state is expected to file an appeal.

"District officials are reviewing the judge’s ruling this weekend and will distribute notices as soon as possible as to the extent to which the ruling impacts our school community," Todd Vilardo, superintendent of Charleston schools, said in a prepared statement Saturday to the JG-TC.

The mask mandate will be a topic of discussion at the Mattoon school board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Riddle Elementary School cafeteria.

The Charleston school board has scheduled a special meeting on the topic at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Dr. Nell Wiseman Media Center at the high school.

This story will be updated.

