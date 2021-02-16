Mattoon to launch tutoring efforts as full-day, in-person classes begin

MATTOON — To help students catch up academically after COVID-19 pandemic disruptions, the Mattoon school district plans to launch K-12 tutoring efforts as full day, in-person classes resume Thursday.
These efforts will include Power Hour tutoring for all K-8 students during the school day starting Thursday, plus Stretch Time tutoring for K-12 students in need of extra assistance after school starting Monday.
Assistant Superintendent Christy Hild said the district is taking these steps in response to student data obtained via grades, attendance figures, and surveys. The data covers the time period in which students began hybrid in-person, remote learning in mid-October after having engaged in remote learning exclusively since the pandemic began in mid-March.
For example, Hild said their data for kindergarten-second grades demonstrates specific delays related to early literacy development.
"First grade is an area of significant concern," Hild noted during her presentation at last week's Mattoon school board meeting.
Hild also said their data for third through seventh grades shows math progress has been delayed, particularly in fourth and seventh grades. For sixth-12th grades, she said the district has seen reduced credit attainment among many at-risk students opting for remote learning only. The district has made a remote learning option available for families who choose it since the fall semester began.
Studies published in 2020 in the Educational Researcher and Language Magazine academic journals have reported similar trends in delayed academic progress throughout the country during the pandemic, Hild said.
The start of full day, in-person classes on Thursday will help teachers work with students to catch up academically, Hild said. Mattoon teachers excel at building strong relationships with their students, she said.
"We will make very good gains because we have this as an advantage," Hild said. Mattoon plans to offer full-day, person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week, while Wednesdays will still be focused on remote learning for students, lesson planning for teachers, and deep cleaning for the schools.
Hild said all K-8 students will participate during the school day in Power Hour tutoring focuses on English language arts and math. She said all school buildings will offer after school Stretch Time tutoring for at-risk students. Stretch Time will focus on reading and math for K-5; reading math and passing classes for 6-8; and addressing low grades and credit attainment for 9-12. The district will provide snacks and transportation for Stretch Time participants.
Some of the district's other efforts include Tuesday's launch of a Virtual Academy, in which a teacher in each K-5 grade level will focus on remote learning needs while the others focus on in-person classes. In addition, Hild said the district will present plans in March for a summer school program to help students prepare for 2021-2022.
"We are excited to be able to support learners and their families in that way as we start one (full-day, in-person) school year and prepare for the next," Hild said.