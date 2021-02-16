Mattoon to launch tutoring efforts as full-day, in-person classes begin

Hild also said their data for third through seventh grades shows math progress has been delayed, particularly in fourth and seventh grades. For sixth-12th grades, she said the district has seen reduced credit attainment among many at-risk students opting for remote learning only. The district has made a remote learning option available for families who choose it since the fall semester began.

Studies published in 2020 in the Educational Researcher and Language Magazine academic journals have reported similar trends in delayed academic progress throughout the country during the pandemic, Hild said.

The start of full day, in-person classes on Thursday will help teachers work with students to catch up academically, Hild said. Mattoon teachers excel at building strong relationships with their students, she said.

"We will make very good gains because we have this as an advantage," Hild said. Mattoon plans to offer full-day, person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday each week, while Wednesdays will still be focused on remote learning for students, lesson planning for teachers, and deep cleaning for the schools.