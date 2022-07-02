 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon VFW awards scholarships

VFW Scholarships 2022

Pictured, from left to right, Wayne Cox, Post Commander VFW 4325; scholarship recipient Ethan Pope; and Joel "Doc" Durbin, scholarship chairman for the Post; not pictured, scholarship recipient Ella Thornton

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The 2022 Mattoon VFW Scholarships were announced at the VFW Post 4325 Past Commanders and Scholarship Dinner.

The recipients of those Scholarships for $1,000 each are Ethan Pope of Mattoon and Ella Thornton of Evansville, Ind.

Ethan is the grandson of VFW 4325 member Ron Scott. Ethan is attending Lake Land College, majoring in business administration.

Ella is the granddaughter of VFW 4325 member William Thornton and Auxiliary member Linda Thornton. She is attending Union University in Jackson Tennessee, majoring in music education.

Two scholarships are awarded each spring from VFW Post 4325 for those who meet the qualifications.

