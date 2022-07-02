Mattoon VFW awards scholarships

MATTOON — The 2022 Mattoon VFW Scholarships were announced at the VFW Post 4325 Past Commanders and Scholarship Dinner.

The recipients of those Scholarships for $1,000 each are Ethan Pope of Mattoon and Ella Thornton of Evansville, Ind.

Ethan is the grandson of VFW 4325 member Ron Scott. Ethan is attending Lake Land College, majoring in business administration.

Ella is the granddaughter of VFW 4325 member William Thornton and Auxiliary member Linda Thornton. She is attending Union University in Jackson Tennessee, majoring in music education.

Two scholarships are awarded each spring from VFW Post 4325 for those who meet the qualifications.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.