Mattoon Williams Elementary students honor school's heroic namesake

MATTOON — Arland D. Williams Jr. Elementary School students have been learning to play leading roles there while also learning about the heroism of the school's namesake.

Principal Mike Shaffer said those lessons were on display as students helped prepare and carry out the activities on Friday for the school's annual Arland D. Williams Jr. Day.

"We are really working hard to get many of our kids planning and actually running and emceeing these types of events," Shaffer said, noting that student involvement in the annual Veterans Day assembly has also grown.

Friday's event honored the Mattoon native who repeatedly passed a helicopter rope to the five other surviving passengers on Air Florida Flight 90 after it crashed on Jan. 13, 1982 into the Potomac River at Washington, D.C.

Williams, a 46-year-old federal bank examiner, died in the icy water, but helped save the lives of the others. The school's memorial event took place on the 41st anniversary of the crash.

"Arland Williams actually gave his life so others could stay alive," said fifth-grader Bryn Overton.

She and her sister, fourth-grader Bridget, honored the school's namesake on Friday by playing Arland Williams' piano, which his family donated to the school years before. The two sisters performed in the cafeteria as many of their classmates gathered for lunch.

Bridget said she also has accepted the school's call for students to serve by joining the Tech Team. She said this group helps fellow students with their technology needs, including creating posters that share tips for using their Chromebooks.

The school's lobby has long been home to a bust of Arland Williams, and now also has a new memorial mural created by the Lake Land College print shop.

During Friday's memorial event, classes throughout the school also watched a student-created video about Arland Williams and worked on related writing projects.

Third-grade teacher Lindsay Ames was among those asking her student to write about people from their own lives that they consider to be heroes and why they feel that way. Student Dior Abrams responded that her dad is her hero because he pulled her from the path of a car that was going to hit her.

This was the type of response that Shaffer was hoping for on Arland D. Williams Jr. Day.

"What we are hoping students will take away from today is what traits make up a hero," Shaffer said. "I am hoping they will be able to walk away from it today knowing there are everyday heroes who live around them," Shaffer said.

