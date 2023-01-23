Mattoon youth on new PBS Student Advisory Team

MATTOON — Although Aydin Tariq is still just a sophomore, he already has a resume full of civic engagement at Mattoon High School and in the community.

Tariq's roles include being a student leadership facilitator for his school, vice chair of the school district's Curriculum Coordinating Committee, and youth advisor to Mattoon in Motion community planning.

"I have had a passion throughout my entire life for advocacy and politics," Tariq said, noting he sent a letter to the school board about installing solar panels at Williams Elementary School when he was in fifth grade.

Now, Tariq has the opportunity to take his civic engagement to the national level as a member of the first Student Advisory Team for PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL), for which he also will serve as a youth reporter.

SRL is a national youth journalism and media program that trains and allows teens to produce stories that highlight the achievements, challenges, and reality of today's youth.

“As we enter the 13th year in our organization’s history and navigate an ever-changing media landscape, we’re excited to hone our efforts alongside this group of talented, passionate students,” said SRL editorial director Marie Cusick in the announcement.

The Mattoon sophomore's new role involves meeting virtually once a month during the 2022-2023 school year with his 18 fellow student advisors from across the country to discuss news story ideas.

"Our job is to advise and provide suggestions to producers for PBS on how they report on issues that are important to youths," Tariq said.

Mental health is an issue that has been at the forefront for Tariq in recent years. He partnered with his cousin, Eastern Illinois University's Paige Day, in 2022 to found The Teen Collective Project, a mental health organization dedicated to preventing youth suicide. They kicked off this effort with an information booth at Mattoon Bagelfest.

Tariq said he was working on this project when he learned about SRL's "On Our Minds" teen-hosted podcast, which focuses on teen mental health. Tariq said he applied to be a host and did not get the position, but a PBS youth media producer suggested he apply to be on the news team.

"It was really exciting opening up that email," Tariq said of being selected in November. The team's announcement was then announced in December. Since then, Tariq said he has gotten to know his teammates, and he has been impressed by their intelligence and passion.

The announcement from PBS NewsHour includes a quote from Tariq, plus portrait photos and background information for each teammate.

Following the announcement, the Mattoon school district posted an article about Tariq's PBS role.

"Aydin has consistently sought out opportunities for himself and others at MHS that help all students learn and grow," said Mattoon High School's Richard Stuart on Monday.

Tariq said he feels honored and blessed to have a school district and community around him that support what he is doing.

In addition to being advisors, Tariq and his fellow team members will have the opportunity as youth reporters to create video journalism stories for possible use by NewsHour and local PBS stations on TV and online.

"I have been working on a story about inclusivity and kindness for youth in rural communities, and a special report on the causes and effects of school shootings around the nation," Tariq said. "These are two momentous issues that affect all Americans."

Tariq said he also is working with the team on a "special new project that aims to cover world events and politics in a way that is easy for young people to understand."

