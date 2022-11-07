 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY SERVICE

Mattoon youths gather 1,756 pairs of socks for families in need

MATTOON — The Riddle Elementary School sock drive started with just "a little bit of socks" but quickly grew in scale as backpacks and grocery bags full of donated items arrived, said fifth-grader Maribelle Wang.

The end result was 1,756 pairs of socks.

"That is a lot of socks!," Maribelle exclaimed while surrounded by boxes of them in the school's front hallway.

Maribelle and the other students from The Kindness Café program in teacher Brittnie Simpson's grades fourth-fifth class collected the socks for Alpha Upsilon to distribute during the annual One Stop Community Christmas event that serves families in need in Coles and the six surrounding counties. Family registration will open at noon Wednesday at onestopcommunitychristmas.com and continue through noon Nov. 21. Volunteers are needed for the One Stop distribution of supplies, set for Dec. 10 at Lake Land College.

Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha member Suzi Coffman said their community service sorority is glad that The Kindness Café students decided to take on a sock drive. She said their drive has increased the number of socks that Alpha Upsilon will hand out on Dec. 10 to approximately 5,000. She said their group will share a distribution table with Mattoon Kiwanis Club, which will give out underwear.

Sock presentation

Kindness Café volunteers at Riddle Elementary School present 1,756 pairs of socks to Alpha Upsilon member Suzi Coffman on Friday for distribution at One Stop Community Christmas.

"The socks came from a lot of kids around our school," said fourth-grader Elise Haney of The Kindness Café's sock drive this fall.

The Kindness Café built up excitement around the sock drive by having a competition to see if the students or the staff could collect more. The students won with 1,368 pairs of socks, while the staff collected 388. Fifth-grader Addison Perkins said it felt good to see the boxes of socks in their classroom keep growing.

"I really enjoyed helping collect all of them and I am happy they are going to a good cause," said fifth-grader Chloe Ervin.

Simpson said The Kindness Café is made up of students from her class who have a passion for spreading kindness and helping others at school and in the community. They meet twice every week during their lunch to work on projects they have chosen to lead. Annalie Wang said they perform acts of kindness for firefighters, police officers, the parent-teacher association, and others throughout the year.

One Stop partners

Kindness Café students at Riddle Elementary School collected 1,756 pairs of socks for distribution by Alpha Upsilon at One Stop Community Christmas. Pictured, from the left, in the front row are Addison Perkins, Chloe Ervin, Elise Haney, Annalie Wang, and Maribelle Wang. Pictured in the back row are Suzi Coffman, Paula Winchester and Joyce Warner. 

Teacher Brittnie Simpson and her volunteers at present members Suzi Coffman and Paula Winchester on Friday with  that the students collected for distribution at .

The other Kindness Café team members are Jayna Robinson, Kole Rabe, Logan Angel, Chloe Henderson, Rosemary Cook, Juniper Cook, KeAra Browder, Aaliyah Gomez, and Maddyx Patton.

One Stop co-organizer Renee Fonner said she is glad to see so many school groups and community organizations in the seven county area holding benefits for this charitable effort.

"That's how we are able to make One Stop work," Fonner said of these community partnerships.

Fonner said One Stop served approximately 1,040 families, including 2,500 children, in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic and she estimated they will also serve about that many this year. She said monetary donations are still needed to help with the distribution of children's Christmas presents and needed household supplies, especially with providing ham or turkey dinners for each of the families.

Boxes of socks

Teacher Brittnie Simpson and her Kindness Café volunteers at Riddle Elementary School present Alpha Upsilon members Suzi Coffman and Paula Winchester on Friday with 1,756 pairs of socks that the students collected for distribution at One Stop Community Christmas.

Volunteers are needed to set up for One Stop on Dec. 9 in Lake Land's West Building and help with the distribution on Dec. 10. Community members can make donations or sign up to help at onestopcommunitychristmas.com and they are welcome to attend the planning meetings at noon every Thursday, except Thanksgiving, at the Salvation Army office in Mattoon.

"From start to finish, it takes up to a thousand volunteers, so we are looking for more volunteers," Fonner said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

