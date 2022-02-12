 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mattoon's Birth to Three program earns quality status

  • 0
Birth to Three Quality

Pictured, left to right, Cheryl Headrick, home visitor; Katrina Farris, director of early childhood; Tonya Reynolds, home visitor; and Hannah Jaco, home visitor.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District's Birth to 3 program has earned a Quality Confirmation designation for its early childhood Baby TALK program.

The Mattoon Birth to 3 program is part of Mattoon School District that is located at Franklin Preschool. It serves families and children from prenatal to age 3 within the school district. It is the latest to be added to the list of confirmed programs across the state of Illinois using the Baby TALK model.

The Mattoon Birth to Three began the Baby TALK Quality process. The process included reflection and supportive preparation, a virtual-site review including interviews with staff and families and a final designation. In the 2015 publication, "Transforming the Workforce for Children Birth through Age 8: A Unifying Foundation," The National Academy of Sciences has concluded "that the key to program effectiveness is likely to be found in the quality of program implementation."

This Quality Confirmation designation will be valid for five years.

For more information, call 217-619-8825 or visit babytalk.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Tinch — 90th

Birthday: Tinch — 90th

Janet Tinch of Trilla will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, February 12 at her home.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Chicago Auto Show is back

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News