Mattoon's Birth to Three program earns quality status

MATTOON — The Mattoon School District's Birth to 3 program has earned a Quality Confirmation designation for its early childhood Baby TALK program.

The Mattoon Birth to 3 program is part of Mattoon School District that is located at Franklin Preschool. It serves families and children from prenatal to age 3 within the school district. It is the latest to be added to the list of confirmed programs across the state of Illinois using the Baby TALK model.

The Mattoon Birth to Three began the Baby TALK Quality process. The process included reflection and supportive preparation, a virtual-site review including interviews with staff and families and a final designation. In the 2015 publication, "Transforming the Workforce for Children Birth through Age 8: A Unifying Foundation," The National Academy of Sciences has concluded "that the key to program effectiveness is likely to be found in the quality of program implementation."

This Quality Confirmation designation will be valid for five years.

For more information, call 217-619-8825 or visit babytalk.org.

