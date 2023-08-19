SPRINGFIELD — Ashlee Higginbotham of Mattoon recently received the championship ranking for her 3-D visual arts during the 4-H general projects show at the Illinois State Fair.
Higginbotham, of the Cooks Mills 4-H Club, created a 3D model of a dual-level car garage for her general projects show entry.
The Illinois State Fair is scheduled to continue through Sunday in Springfield. Locally, community members can see some of Higginbotham's photography on display in the Mattoon Arts Council's featured artist gallery at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.
Higginbotham graduated from Mattoon High School in the spring and will attend Parkland College, where she is enrolled in the Ford Asset Program.
She is an alumna of the Coles County ClassE high school entrepreneurship program, where she started her Paradiselane media business for her class project, and of the Mattoon school district's LIFT career training center, where she took the communications class.
Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston.
Coles County 4-H completion member Lexy Drake of Charleston holds her Rhode Island Red chicken during her final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, at the fair Thursday evening in Charleston.
Coles County 4-H youths Abby Metzger, at left, Jessica Logue and Ila Richter ready their animals to be judged during the 4-H goat show Wednesday morning at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. The fair will continue on Thursday with harness racing at 12:30 p.m., livestock auction at 5:30 p.m., and the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m.
Cruz Hill, 10, of Neoga is shown Tuesday morning leading his 1,135-pound crossbred steer, Nixon, out of the Coles County 4-H beef show ring, where he later won the junior showmanship award. He prepared by walking Nixon in his yard and watching cattle-raising videos. Cruz said the show's judge asked him a trick question about how many steers are born each year. The 4-H'er said he quickly answered "zero" before the judge finished the whole question.
Amira Le Grand, 11, of Oakland guides a 230-pound Duroc Guilt through the ring during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston as event superintendent Rod Helton assesses her entry. Amira said her sister, Addy, 9, named this pig "Love." Amira said she and "Love" practiced a lot for their time in the show ring. "I walk her around our yard. She really likes it. It's good exercise and stuff."
Kaleb Cash of Cash Electric in Kansas installs a 10-foot ceiling fan on Thursday in the 4-H show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston with the help of his sons, 4-year-old Quentin and 5-year-old Mason, in preparation for the fair and the livestock shows there starting on Sunday.
Miss Coles County Fair 2023 Laney Wright, at left, Little Miss Grace Beurskens and Junior Miss Adlee McQueen prepare to give out prize ribbons during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston.
Coles County 4-H youths tended to their livestock and competed in shows at the 2023 Coles County Fair, which is scheduled to continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Charleston.
Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
