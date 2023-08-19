Cruz Hill, 10, of Neoga is shown Tuesday morning leading his 1,135-pound crossbred steer, Nixon, out of the Coles County 4-H beef show ring, where he later won the junior showmanship award. He prepared by walking Nixon in his yard and watching cattle-raising videos. Cruz said the show's judge asked him a trick question about how many steers are born each year. The 4-H'er said he quickly answered "zero" before the judge finished the whole question.