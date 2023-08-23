MATTOON — The school district has announced that Arland D. Williams Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 23 due to an ongoing malfunction with the building's air conditioning system.

"This is for Williams Elementary School only. The chiller at Williams has been functioning at 70% this week. However, due to increasing temperatures and a delay in the replacement part, an early dismissal was determined for the safety of Williams Elementary School students and staff," the district reported.

Parents and guardians have been contacted with further details concerning dismissal, the district reported.

"When we have a decision surrounding Thursday's schedule, we will communicate it as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and support," the district reported.

This article will be updated.

