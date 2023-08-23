MATTOON — The school district has announced that Arland D. Williams Elementary School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 23 due to an ongoing malfunction with the building's air conditioning system.
"This is for Williams Elementary School only. The chiller at Williams has been functioning at 70% this week. However, due to increasing temperatures and a delay in the replacement part, an early dismissal was determined for the safety of Williams Elementary School students and staff," the district reported.
Parents and guardians have been contacted with further details concerning dismissal, the district reported.
"When we have a decision surrounding Thursday's schedule, we will communicate it as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued understanding and support," the district reported.
This article will be updated.
Photos: Hot weather has US, world sweltering
A jet takes flight from Sky Harbor International Airport as the sun sets Wednesday in Phoenix. Millions of people across the Southwest are living through a historic heat wave, with even the heat-experienced desert city of Phoenix being tested since temperatures have hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 13 consecutive days.
Matt York, Associated Press
Tourists protect a sleeping child from the sun Wednesday as they visit the Hollywood sign landmark in Los Angeles. Forecasters in Southern California say blistering conditions Thursday will build throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
Children cool off in a fountain Wednesday just outside of Jerusalem's Old City.
Ohad Zwigenberg, Associated Press
A man runs Thursday along a small road on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
Ja-Veah Cheney, 9, pours water over her head Wednesday as she takes shelter from the sweltering heat at the splash pad station at Riverside Park in New Bedford, Mass. Across the U.S., more than 111 million people are under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings.
Peter Pereira, The Standard-Times via Associated Press
A homeless man sleeps under the sun Wednesday in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles. After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California's summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that's been scorching much of the U.S. Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires. Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of California, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.
Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press
A man jumps into the sea on a breakwater Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain.
Emilio Morenatti, Associated Press
A woman carries her baby and a bottle of water on her head Saturday in Niger.
Anis Belghoul, Associated Press
Migrants stop for a water break Tuesday as they walk in the Rio Grande behind concertina wire as they try to enter the U.S. from Mexico in Eagle Pass, Texas.
Eric Gay, Associated Press
An Icelandic horse is sprayed with water at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, one of several nations gripped in potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
Youths jump into a commercial swimming pool to cool themselves off Thursday in Peshawar, Pakistan. Countries across the world are preparing emergency measures amid
a heat wave projected to get much worse heading into the weekend.
Muhammad Sajjad, Associated Press
A woman enjoys the sun in the Tuileries gardens Monday in Paris, where temperatures are expected to keep rising.
Thomas Padilla, Associated Press
Salvation Army volunteer Francisca Corral, center, gives water to a man Tuesday at their Valley Heat Relief Station in Phoenix.
Matt York, Associated Press
People spend time in a public pool Saturday in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany.
Michael Probst, Associated Press
A woman uses an umbrella to take shelter from the sun Thursday as she walks in downtown Rome. Temperatures in parts of Mediterranean Europe were forecast to reach as high as 113 degrees starting Friday as a high-pressure system grips the region. Cerberus is named for the three-headed dog in ancient Greek mythology who guarded the gates to the underworld.
Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press
A man holds an umbrella Thursday as he and other tourists enters the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave, in Athens, Greece. In Athens and other Greek cities, working hours were changed for the public sector and many businesses to avoid the midday heat, while air-conditioned areas were opened to the public. “It’s like being in Africa,” 24-year-old tourist Balint Jolan, from Hungary, said. “It’s not that much hotter than it is currently at home, but yes, it is difficult.”
Petros Giannakouris, Associated Press
A boy shows off his swimming skills Wednesday while cooling off in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania.
Andreea Alexandru, Associated Press
A woman fans herself Monday in Madrid, Spain. “Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing a major heat wave, with temperatures expected to climb to 48 degrees Celsius on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia – potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe” the European Space Agency said Thursday.
Manu Fernandez, Associated Press
A man cools off at a fountain Thursday during a sunny day in Belgrade, Serbia.
Darko Vojinovic
A woman wearing sun protection, headgear and sunglasses swims Monday as residents cool off on a sweltering day at an urban waterway in Beijing.
Andy Wong, Associated Press
Youngsters cool off Wednesday in the river Arges, outside Bucharest, Romania.
Vadim Ghirda, Associated Press
A newly married couple poses for photos Wednesday during sunset as a man takes a dip in the water in Lagonisi southeast of Athens.
Petros Giannakouris, Associated Press
