McHugh's to sponsor 3 Coles County interns at Notre Dame's Innovation Lab

MATTOON — The McHugh's Restaurants of Mattoon and Charleston company plans to sponsor three high school or community college students from Coles County to intern at the University of Notre Dame’s Innovation Lab this summer.
“This partnership will provide an exciting opportunity to train young innovators and entrepreneurs that will contribute to the burgeoning Coles County innovation ecosystem, and ultimately help create new Central Illinois businesses,” said Innovation Lab Director Matt Leevy in a press release.
The lab helps entrepreneurs, inventors and researchers translate their ideas into products through design help and prototyping. Since its 2018 founding, the lab has helped launch a variety of startups. It has dozens of pieces of equipment often needed by entrepreneurs, including professional-grade 3D printers, industrial laser cutters, and high-speed computers with computer aided design software.
McHughs has restaurant location on Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon and Charleston. These locally-owned, double drive-through restaurants have been in operation for the past 30 years and have been involved in community development in many ways.
"We are thrilled to support the next generation of Innovators in Coles County as they cross-train at prestigious institutions like Notre Dame and return to our community where they can seed entrepreneurial ideas in our growing business ecosystem,” said McHugh's Restaurants owner and President Tom McHugh.
The three paid internships at Notre Dame will last eight weeks and begin in June. The students will become certified SolidWorks Associates and launch a new product-based company. Afterward, the Elevate CCIC, Inc. entrepreneur development center in Mattoon will provide the students with work space and help formalize their new companies into more fully fledged businesses.
Elevate Executive Director Carlos Ortega and Coles County ClassE instructor Vince Walk, who is a teacher at Mattoon High School, will help recruit intern applicants and provide resources to the selected students upon completion of their internship. Elevate opened in 2020 at the Cross County Mall, with Google Grant funding help, and the ClassE high school entrepreneur class meets there.
"It is exceedingly rare for students from Central Illinois to have this type of opportunity, and Elevate CCIC, Inc. is excited to have local business leaders like Tom McHugh provide seed funding to enable collaboration with Notre Dame I-Lab,” Ortega said. “Over time, this interaction will drive impactful economic change through enriching the local talent pool of skilled innovators."
The intern application deadline has been set for noon April 30 and applications are available at https://elevate217.org/. More information is available by visiting https://www.facebook.com/ElevateCCIC, emailing admin@elevate217.org, or calling (217) 238-8519.