McHugh's to sponsor three Coles County interns at Notre Dame's Innovation Lab

MATTOON — The McHugh's Restaurants of Mattoon and Charleston company plans to sponsor three high school or community college students from Coles County to intern at the University of Notre Dame’s Innovation Lab this summer.

“This partnership will provide an exciting opportunity to train young innovators and entrepreneurs that will contribute to the burgeoning Coles County innovation ecosystem, and ultimately help create new Central Illinois businesses,” said Innovation Lab Director Matt Leevy in a press release.

The lab helps entrepreneurs, inventors and researchers translate their ideas into products through design help and prototyping. Since its 2018 founding, the lab has helped launch a variety of startups. It has dozens of pieces of equipment often needed by entrepreneurs, including professional-grade 3D printers, industrial laser cutters, and high-speed computers with computer aided design software.

McHughs has restaurant location on Illinois Route 16 in Mattoon and Charleston. These locally-owned, double drive-through restaurants have been in operation for the past 30 years and have been involved in community development in many ways.